Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak says iPhone 13 is not very different from iPhone 12

Wozniak noted that he has continued to stick to an iPhone 8 - a phone from 2017 with just a 4.7-inch display (via Yahoo Finance). This he says feels the same as the iPhone 7 as well as iPhone 6 to him. "I would rather wait and watch that one. I'm happy with my iPhone 8 a" which is the same as the iPhone 7, which is the same as the iPhone 6, to me," he noted.

Apple’s latest iPhone 13 looks a lot like its previous generation especially the rear camera setup. Seems like Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak feels the same way. He further revealed that he was not able to find many differences between the two generations of the iPhone models. Also Read - Apple could likely bring its mixed-reality device next year at an unusual price tag

“I got the new iPhone; I can’t tell the difference really. The software that’s in it applies to older iPhones, I presume,” Wozniak told Yahoo News. Also Read - iPhone 13 sells at a crazy discount this Diwali: Grab it for Rs 56,000, know the deal

The latest generation of iPhones, which includes the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, was released in September. In many ways, the iPhone 13 series is indistinguishable from the iPhone 12.

“In technology it’s like you always want to kind of keep up with the newest and sometimes you are five years behind, seven years behind, you know, and it’s still working for you and it’s just like that’s where the sales come from,” Wozniak added.

Wozniak noted that he has continued to stick to an iPhone 8 – a phone from 2017 with just a 4.7-inch display (via Yahoo Finance). This he says feels the same as the iPhone 7 as well as iPhone 6 to him.

“I would rather wait and watch that one. I’m happy with my iPhone 8 a” which is the same as the iPhone 7, which is the same as the iPhone 6, to me,” he noted.

He had made similar comments back in 2017 when the iPhone X hit the market saying that he would not be purchasing the device on the first day of its release.

However, in 2019 he said the Apple Watch was his favourite piece of technology in the world right now.

(With inputs from IANS)

