comscore Apple confirms Indians buying iPhone more than ever as revenue jumps
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Confirms Indians Are Buying Iphone More Than Ever Its India Revenue Doubled
News

Apple confirms Indians are buying iPhone more than ever, its India revenue doubled

News

Apple said it saw great enthusiasm for the iPhone, as well as other products. In other words, Indians are buying the iPhone more than ever.

iPhone-13

Apple said its India revenue nearly doubled in the June quarter.

Apple beat expectations with its June quarter earnings reported on Thursday. Since nearly all industries are seeing the impact of the global economic downturn, Apple’s revenue for the months of April, May, and June painted a brighter picture. Especially for India, where Apple “nearly doubled” the revenue in the previous quarter. Apple said it saw great enthusiasm for the iPhone, as well as other products. In other words, Indians are buying the iPhone more than ever. Also Read - Apple explains why iPhone covers are a waste of money

“We also saw June quarter revenue records in both developed and emerging markets with very strong double-digit growth in Brazil, Indonesia, and Vietnam, and a near doubling of revenue in India,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive officer during the company quarterly earnings call. Also Read - Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Dates, deals, and offers in India announced

Cook did not share specific numbers, but he mentioned there is a “great enthusiasm for our products and services, resulting in an all-time record for our installed base of active devices.” Apple no longer shares unit sales of its products, so it is hard to guess how many iPhone units the company managed to sell during the previous quarter in India. However, cumulative earnings for the fiscal Q3 2022 are as follows: Also Read - Captain America Chris Evans says goodbye to his iPhone 6s with a touching tribute

— iPhone made $40.67 billion in Q3 with a 3 percent YoY jump
— Mac raked in a total of $7.38 billion, suffering a decline of 10 percent YoY
— iPad sales were down 1.9 percent YoY, earning Apple $7.22 billion in Q3
— Wearables, including Apple Watch, generated a revenue of $8.08 billion, 7.8 percent down YoY
— Services, including Apple Music and iCloud, saw a 12 percent YoY increase with Q3 revenue of $19.60 billion

Apple earnings in India

Apple iPhone sales in India grew mainly due to two factors. First, Apple, over the recent years, has bullishly started manufacturing top iPhone models in India. While that has not exactly translated into lower prices (considering import duty is no longer the same as before), it has managed to convince more buyers to get themselves a “Made in India” iPhone.

The second factor is aggressive discounts by sellers. Online shopping websites, as well as Apple Authorised Reseller stores, have been competing to dole out the best discount offer on the iPhone and other Apple products. They end up making the products more attractive in terms of value. Apple’s iPhone SE with 5G also helped the company pull in some revenue, but, according to CMR India, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 accounted for the maximum sales.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 29, 2022 9:44 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Instagram rolls back some product changes after user backlash
Apps
Instagram rolls back some product changes after user backlash
OnePlus starts rolling out OxygenOS 12 update for OnePlus 9RT

News

OnePlus starts rolling out OxygenOS 12 update for OnePlus 9RT

How to use Windows 11 themes: Check all steps

How To

How to use Windows 11 themes: Check all steps

Top bikes under Rs 1.50 lakh in India

Photo Gallery

Top bikes under Rs 1.50 lakh in India

Your Gmail experience is about to change: Here s how

Apps

Your Gmail experience is about to change: Here s how

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Instagram rolls back some product changes after user backlash

Apple confirms Indians buying iPhone more than ever as revenue jumps

OnePlus starts rolling out OxygenOS 12 update for OnePlus 9RT

Your Gmail experience is about to change: Here s how

Battlegrounds Mobile India disappears from Google Play Store, Apple App Store

How to Check Battery Health on Android Smartphones, Watch video

Netflix tips: Top features that will help you choose what to watch

5G spectrum auction FAQ: What is it and what does it mean for Jio, Airtel, Vi?

How to Check iPhone Original or Fake

Top 5 Smartwatches Under 2000

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How to Check Battery Health on Android Smartphones, Watch Step by Step Tutorial

Features

How to Check Battery Health on Android Smartphones, Watch Step by Step Tutorial
Google Pixel 6a Goes on Sale from 28th July 2022 on Flipkart, Check out the Video to Know Price & Offers

News

Google Pixel 6a Goes on Sale from 28th July 2022 on Flipkart, Check out the Video to Know Price & Offers
BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director, Dell India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director, Dell India
Google Finally Launched Street View On Google Maps In India, Watch Video To know which Places

News

Google Finally Launched Street View On Google Maps In India, Watch Video To know which Places

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999