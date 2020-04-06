comscore Apple could acquire NextVR for $100 million | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple could acquire NextVR, an AR/VR company being sold for about $100 million: Report
News

Apple could acquire NextVR, an AR/VR company being sold for about $100 million: Report

News

Apple has already shown interest in developing AR and VR technologies, including a rumored VR headset.

  • Published: April 6, 2020 5:44 PM IST
Apple logo, Apple AR Glasses

Apple has had ambitious plans for augmented reality for a while now. The company has been reportedly working on developing an AR headset. Now, however, a new report has revealed that the company has taken its first official step in this direction. Apple is reportedly in the process of acquiring a California-based virtual reality company called NextVR.

Related Stories


As per the report by 9to5mac, NextVR a company located in Orange County California has a decade of experience combining virtual reality with sports and entertainment. Currently, the company provides VR experiences for viewing live events. It does this for headsets from PlayStation, Oculus, HTC, Microsoft, and Lenovo.

Watch: Disney+ Hotstar App: First Look

Moreover, NextVR has a bunch of patents that will help with Virtual Reality. This includes patented technology that can upscale video streams. NextVR uses this technology to support high-quality video streams of music and sporting events to VR headsets. The company owns a total of over 40 patents.

NextVR also failed to secure a Series C round of funding in early 2019. This resulted in a 40 percent staff reduction later on. The company’s focus on Virtual Reality technologies was viewed as a risk with the rise of Augmented Reality technology. The company has partnered with the NBA, Fox Sports, Wimbledon, and even some live music partners.

The Acquisition is estimated to be valued at around $100 million. Apple is also rumored to be hiring back who developed the product. The acquisition hasn’t officially closed yet. However, both companies have started informing employees who will need to relocate from the San Diego region, probably to Cupertino.

Apple MacBook Pro refresh with 13-inch display may be launching soon

Also Read

Apple MacBook Pro refresh with 13-inch display may be launching soon

Apple to refresh 13-inch MacBook Pro soon

In other news, Apple is expected to soon refresh the 13-inch MacBook Pro. The company is likely planning to launch the 13-inch refresh next month. This means that we can see new hardware on the MacBook Pro 13-inch including possibly the scissor-switch based keyboard.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 6, 2020 5:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

DRDO to make bio suits for healthcare staff to fight COVID-19
News
DRDO to make bio suits for healthcare staff to fight COVID-19
Bengaluru startup helps fight COVID-19 with Face Shields

News

Bengaluru startup helps fight COVID-19 with Face Shields

Flipkart and Uber team up to deliver essential items

News

Flipkart and Uber team up to deliver essential items

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G gets WiFi certification

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G gets WiFi certification

Apple could acquire NextVR for $100 million

News

Apple could acquire NextVR for $100 million

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

DRDO to make bio suits for healthcare staff to fight COVID-19

Bengaluru startup helps fight COVID-19 with Face Shields

Flipkart and Uber team up to deliver essential items

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G gets WiFi certification

Apple could acquire NextVR for $100 million

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple could acquire NextVR for $100 million

News

Apple could acquire NextVR for $100 million
Apple iPhone 9 spotted on Chinese website JD.com

News

Apple iPhone 9 spotted on Chinese website JD.com
Samsung Galaxy Buds leak reveals bean-shaped design

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds leak reveals bean-shaped design
Apple iPhone 12 Pro leaked image shows LiDAR scanner on the back

News

Apple iPhone 12 Pro leaked image shows LiDAR scanner on the back
Apple iPhone 8 working fine even after living underwater for two months

News

Apple iPhone 8 working fine even after living underwater for two months

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 9.3 PureView की लॉन्चिंग में इस वजह से होगी देरी

Honor Play 4T सीरीज के लॉन्च से पहले कंपनी ने टीज किए स्पेसिफिकेशंस, जानें खूबियां

दो फ्रंट कैमरे वाला वीवो वी19 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है खास बातें

Zoom App से 15,000 मीटिंग का डाटा हुआ लीक

Lockdown में खराब हो गया आपका स्मार्टफोन तो कैसे कर सकते हैं ठीक?

Latest Videos

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons

Features

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons
5 Tips to save Mobile Data

Features

5 Tips to save Mobile Data
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Roller Champions: First look

Hands On

Roller Champions: First look

News

DRDO to make bio suits for healthcare staff to fight COVID-19
News
DRDO to make bio suits for healthcare staff to fight COVID-19
Bengaluru startup helps fight COVID-19 with Face Shields

News

Bengaluru startup helps fight COVID-19 with Face Shields
Flipkart and Uber team up to deliver essential items

News

Flipkart and Uber team up to deliver essential items
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G gets WiFi certification

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G gets WiFi certification
Apple could acquire NextVR for $100 million

News

Apple could acquire NextVR for $100 million