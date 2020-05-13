Apple feature lets you edit messages sent in iMessage

Although the ability to edit messages after sending them is still a distant dream on many messaging platforms, Apple may soon add this feature on its messaging app service, iMessage. The company had registered a patent in December 2019, where it detailed the possibility of adding this function in iOS. Also Read - Apple may soon move 20% of iPhone production from China to India: Report

The patent, registered by Apple last December and published this week by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), exemplifies how the feature works: when sending a message with a typo, for example, the user could simply use the Haptic Touch (or touch it and hold it) to invoke the context menu and select the Edit option – a bit like how it works on the Telegram app.

Once the action gets taken, the text message would have an indication (for all participants) that it was edited. The difference between iMessage and other messengers would be a history of edits. The recipient could touch and hold the message and select the option view history. And check all previous versions of the text before any editing.

The notable part about this feature is that the messages sent through a cellular network could be edited, unlike messages that are sent through a centralized server, as in the case of Discord or Slack.

Other new features for the iMessage

In addition to editing, the patent also mentions private messaging and message translation features. However, without detailing how these tools may work. The patent also cites resources for managing applications from iMessage. The latter would make it possible for users to search, run and use third-party applications through the messenger more quickly. It is worth noting that since we are talking about a patent, there is no guarantee that such features will arrive at iMessage in the near future. However, at least we know that Apple is considering something like that for its messenger.