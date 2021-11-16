Apple could be working on its first drone, filings suggest

Apple continues to work on several new technologies and filing new patents. The company has earlier been reported to be working on a car and a VR headset. Now, a new patent reveals that the company could also be working on a drone. Also Read - Apple supplier Foxconn predicts that supply-chain issues can last until second half of 2022

The patents were first filed in May 2020 in Singapore. They made their way to the US in February and April, and were awarded to Apple on November 11, according to a report by Patently Apple. Also Read - Smartwatches with ECG in India: Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Series Watch 7 and more

The US Patent And Trademark Office has published two patent applications from Apple related to drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The first application features details about the application and method of interaction between the UAV and a controller. Whereas, the second patent features details about monitoring and controlling these types of drones. It states that the UAV can be controlled and monitored through a cellular network system. Also Read - Apple will not force you to buy the original iPhone 13 screen

Apple just like most other tech firms keeps on filing multiple patent applications, and most of these patents do not turn into real products. Due to this, we have no guarantee if Apple will ever launch its drone project or not.

Apple could also be developing the project for internal usage. To recall, back in 2016, TechCrunch reported that Apple is currently ramping up effort to improve its Apple Maps data and design. Back then, it was said that the company is going to use drones to track changes and improve mapping data over time.

Apart from drones, Apple is also reportedly working on new virtual reality (VR) headsets, which we may finally get to see by the end of 2022. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company’s mixed reality headset would come with Wi-Fi 6E for higher bandwidth and low latency. With this, the company would be able to promise users a lag-free VR experience.