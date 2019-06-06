Apple could drop support for 3D Touch with 2019 iPhone family, iOS 13 beta suggests

Apple made a number of announcements at the WWDC 2019 Developer Conference earlier this week. These include iOS 13, macOS Catalina, iPadOS for iPads and more. Apple also released the iOS 13 beta for developers to try it out before the public beta, and then the official rollout. While iOS 13 brings new features around privacy, faster unlocking with FaceID and more, it also drops support for 3D Touch.

But the good news is that the new OS will feature “Peek” previews and “Quick actions” menus to replace 3D Touch. What this means is, all iPhones since iPhone 6s (except iPhone SE and iPhone XR) will lose support for 3D Touch and will get replaced with the new implementation. iOS 13 also hints that the upcoming 2019 iPhone family that is set to launch in September this year, will not come with the functionality.

WATCH: Apple WWDC 2019 Recap

The Peek feature can be used to preview web links and email messages by pressing and holding on the hyperlink or message in the app. Basically, it will preview the content before you open the link. Similarly, there are Quick actions that will be available after you press and hold an app icon. For instance, Camera app will show options to click a selfie, record a video, and more. Safari, on the other hand, will show options to open a new tab, open an incognito tab, and so on.

Similarly, tapping and holding on the Facebook icon will give options to write a new post, upload photos, and more. And while iOS 13 will lack hardware-based 3D Touch, Apple will still include software-based Haptic Touch, something that is already available on the iPhone XR. The new iPhones are expected to launch in September, later this year. The iPhone XR successor is likely to come with dual cameras at the back, whereas the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max successors are set to get three cameras at the back, where one will be a wide angle lens. More details are expected to pour in as the launch draws closer.