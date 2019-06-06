comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple could drop support for 3D Touch with 2019 iPhone family, iOS 13 beta suggests
News

Apple could drop support for 3D Touch with 2019 iPhone family, iOS 13 beta suggests

News

Apple has released its upcoming mobile OS, iOS 13 beta for developers. The beta update suggests that Apple will drop support for 3D Touch with 2019 iPhone family.

  • Published: June 6, 2019 10:28 AM IST
apple-iphone-6s-3d-touch

Apple made a number of announcements at the WWDC 2019 Developer Conference earlier this week. These include iOS 13, macOS Catalina, iPadOS for iPads and more. Apple also released the iOS 13 beta for developers to try it out before the public beta, and then the official rollout. While iOS 13 brings new features around privacy, faster unlocking with FaceID and more, it also drops support for 3D Touch.

But the good news is that the new OS will feature “Peek” previews and “Quick actions” menus to replace 3D Touch. What this means is, all iPhones since iPhone 6s (except iPhone SE and iPhone XR) will lose support for 3D Touch and will get replaced with the new implementation. iOS 13 also hints that the upcoming 2019 iPhone family that is set to launch in September this year, will not come with the functionality.

WATCH: Apple WWDC 2019 Recap

The Peek feature can be used to preview web links and email messages by pressing and holding on the hyperlink or message in the app. Basically, it will preview the content before you open the link. Similarly, there are Quick actions that will be available after you press and hold an app icon. For instance, Camera app will show options to click a selfie, record a video, and more. Safari, on the other hand, will show options to open a new tab, open an incognito tab, and so on.

WWDC 2019: Apple Mac Pro, iOS 13 with Dark Mode, iPadOS, watchOS 6, macOS Catalina and other big announcements

Also Read

WWDC 2019: Apple Mac Pro, iOS 13 with Dark Mode, iPadOS, watchOS 6, macOS Catalina and other big announcements

Similarly, tapping and holding on the Facebook icon will give options to write a new post, upload photos, and more. And while iOS 13 will lack hardware-based 3D Touch, Apple will still include software-based Haptic Touch, something that is already available on the iPhone XR. The new iPhones are expected to launch in September, later this year. The iPhone XR successor is likely to come with dual cameras at the back, whereas the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max successors are set to get three cameras at the back, where one will be a wide angle lens. More details are expected to pour in as the launch draws closer.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 6, 2019 10:28 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Moto E6 Plus may offer MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
News
Moto E6 Plus may offer MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
Apple could drop support for 3D Touch with 2019 iPhone family

News

Apple could drop support for 3D Touch with 2019 iPhone family

Realme U1 and Realme 1 get Android Pie beta

News

Realme U1 and Realme 1 get Android Pie beta

PUBG Mobile getting team Deathmatch with 0.13.0 update: All you need to know

Gaming

PUBG Mobile getting team Deathmatch with 0.13.0 update: All you need to know

Honor confirms it is working on in-display camera solution

News

Honor confirms it is working on in-display camera solution

Most Popular

HP Spectre X360 Review

MarQ 43-inch full-HD Android TV Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review

Moto E6 Plus may offer MediaTek Helio P22 SoC

Apple could drop support for 3D Touch with 2019 iPhone family

Realme U1 and Realme 1 get Android Pie beta

Tata Sky partners with Amazon India to offer video streaming to customers

Instagram rolls out new feature to help save some data: All you need to know

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple could drop support for 3D Touch with 2019 iPhone family

News

Apple could drop support for 3D Touch with 2019 iPhone family
iOS 13: Apple announces complete list of eligible devices

News

iOS 13: Apple announces complete list of eligible devices
Apple WWDC 2019: Top Announcements you need to know

News

Apple WWDC 2019: Top Announcements you need to know
Apple further fortifies users' data privacy as tech firms falter

News

Apple further fortifies users' data privacy as tech firms falter
Apple reveals iPadOS for iPads with new features and improvements

News

Apple reveals iPadOS for iPads with new features and improvements

हिंदी समाचार

Moto E6 Plus Android 9 Pie और MediaTek Helio P22 SoC के साथ Geekbench पर हुआ स्पॉट

Moto G7 की कीमत में हुई 1,000 रुपये की कटौती, अब मिल रहा है 15,990 रुपये में

Nokia आज सुबह 11:30 बजे भारत में लेकर आएगा नया स्मार्टफोन, Nokia 6.2 या Nokia 9 Pureview हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Xiaomi फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी: सेल्फी सेंट्रिक स्मार्टफोन Redmi Y3 अब ओपन सेल पर उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

केरल के छात्र ने ढूंढा WhatsApp पर ये बग, फेसबुक ने किया सम्मानित

News

Moto E6 Plus may offer MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
News
Moto E6 Plus may offer MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
Apple could drop support for 3D Touch with 2019 iPhone family

News

Apple could drop support for 3D Touch with 2019 iPhone family
Realme U1 and Realme 1 get Android Pie beta

News

Realme U1 and Realme 1 get Android Pie beta
Tata Sky partners with Amazon India to offer video streaming to customers

News

Tata Sky partners with Amazon India to offer video streaming to customers
Instagram rolls out new feature to help save some data: All you need to know

News

Instagram rolls out new feature to help save some data: All you need to know