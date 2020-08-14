Apple could launch foldable iPad with micro-LED screen

Last year was the moment when the first phones with a folding screen were released. We were finally able to meet the Samsung Galaxy Fold, Huawei Mate X, and the Royole Flexpai smartphones. Having already started the race for folding screen mobile devices, many companies will soon launch their own options. Now, it seems that one of these companies will be Apple. Also Read - Fortnite banned by Apple, Google: Epic Games files lawsuit against both

Apple would be working on an iPad with a foldable screen

A new leak has revealed that Apple apparently plans to launch a foldable iPad sometime in 2023. Additionally, some of its expected specifications are also revealed in the report. The source of the leak is Komiya, a known tipster on Twitter. In addition to its launch year, the leak revealed that it would sport a microLED screen. This is something that the company has already been working on for a while. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 camera optics on schedule, says supplier

Watch: Weekly News Roundup – August 14

Furthermore, Komiya also revealed that Apple really wants to surprise with its first foldable device. For this, the company plans to develop a foldable device that will not use hinges. On the contrary, the two panels would be connected to each other without any problem. Another claim from the source is that the foldable iPad screen will use the front camera technology built directly into the screen. Also Read - Apple Music beta website with new Listen Now tab is now live

Under the hood, it is claimed that the product will be powered by a future Apple A-series chipset. It will be manufactured in an efficient 3nm process. According to Komiya, it will be the Bionic A17 or A16X processor that will arrive in the future. The foldable iPad planned for 2023 would also feature Touch ID as the primary biometric security technology.

In particular, due to its impressive internal components. The device would also be thought to offer a great virtual reality experience through a dedicated headset. It would also pair with an Apple Glass, which is in development.

Story Timeline