comscore Apple could launch foldable iPad with micro-LED screen | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple could launch a foldable iPad with the micro-LED screen in 2023
News

Apple could launch a foldable iPad with the micro-LED screen in 2023

News

The source claims that the foldable iPad will use the front camera technology built directly into the screen.

  • Published: August 14, 2020 10:00 PM IST
Apple iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

Representational Image

Last year was the moment when the first phones with a folding screen were released. We were finally able to meet the Samsung Galaxy Fold, Huawei Mate X, and the Royole Flexpai smartphones. Having already started the race for folding screen mobile devices, many companies will soon launch their own options. Now, it seems that one of these companies will be Apple. Also Read - Fortnite banned by Apple, Google: Epic Games files lawsuit against both

Apple would be working on an iPad with a foldable screen

A new leak has revealed that Apple apparently plans to launch a foldable iPad sometime in 2023. Additionally, some of its expected specifications are also revealed in the report. The source of the leak is Komiya, a known tipster on Twitter. In addition to its launch year, the leak revealed that it would sport a microLED screen. This is something that the company has already been working on for a while. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 camera optics on schedule, says supplier

Watch: Weekly News Roundup – August 14

Furthermore, Komiya also revealed that Apple really wants to surprise with its first foldable device. For this, the company plans to develop a foldable device that will not use hinges. On the contrary, the two panels would be connected to each other without any problem. Another claim from the source is that the foldable iPad screen will use the front camera technology built directly into the screen. Also Read - Apple Music beta website with new Listen Now tab is now live

Under the hood, it is claimed that the product will be powered by a future Apple A-series chipset. It will be manufactured in an efficient 3nm process. According to Komiya, it will be the Bionic A17 or A16X processor that will arrive in the future. The foldable iPad planned for 2023 would also feature Touch ID as the primary biometric security technology.

Amazon beats Flipkart in Q2 smartphone sales online in India: Counterpoint

Also Read

Amazon beats Flipkart in Q2 smartphone sales online in India: Counterpoint

In particular, due to its impressive internal components. The device would also be thought to offer a great virtual reality experience through a dedicated headset. It would also pair with an Apple Glass, which is in development.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 14, 2020 10:00 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold

173999

Android 9 Pie
Exynos 9825 SoC
12MP + 12MP + 16MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Apple could launch foldable iPad with micro-LED screen
News
Apple could launch foldable iPad with micro-LED screen
Samsung Galaxy A-series could get 3 major Android updates

News

Samsung Galaxy A-series could get 3 major Android updates

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Telegram Will Launch Video Call Feature Soon

News

Telegram Will Launch Video Call Feature Soon

iQOO 5 series India launch expected soon; teaser hints

News

iQOO 5 series India launch expected soon; teaser hints

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review

OnePlus Buds Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review

Apple could launch foldable iPad with micro-LED screen

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup

Samsung Galaxy A-series could get 3 major Android updates

Telegram Will Launch Video Call Feature Soon

iQOO 5 series India launch expected soon; teaser hints

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

How to permanently delete Google account?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple could launch foldable iPad with micro-LED screen

News

Apple could launch foldable iPad with micro-LED screen
Best Phone with Big Screen in India

Top Products

Best Phone with Big Screen in India
List of Smartphones Made in India

Top Products

List of Smartphones Made in India
Best 256 GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones in India

Top Products

Best 256 GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones in India
Top Phones with best performance

Top Products

Top Phones with best performance

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance Jio के हैं ये 5 धमाकेदार प्लान्स, हर दिन मिलेगा 2GB डाटा

SNOKOR iROCKER TWS ईयरबड्स का ब्लू वेरिएंट और 10W चार्जर हुए लॉन्च

Realme C12 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और कीमत

इंडियन ब्रांड Daiwa ने लॉन्च किए दो Ultra 4K Android स्मार्ट टीवी, कीमत 29999 रुपये से शुरू

Airtel का स्वतंत्रता दिवस ऑफर, यूजर्स को मिलेगा 1000GB फ्री एडिशनल डाटा

Latest Videos

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup
Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class
BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

Features

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Video Review: A turning point for laptops

Reviews

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Video Review: A turning point for laptops

News

Apple could launch foldable iPad with micro-LED screen
News
Apple could launch foldable iPad with micro-LED screen
MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup
Samsung Galaxy A-series could get 3 major Android updates

News

Samsung Galaxy A-series could get 3 major Android updates
Telegram Will Launch Video Call Feature Soon

News

Telegram Will Launch Video Call Feature Soon
iQOO 5 series India launch expected soon; teaser hints

News

iQOO 5 series India launch expected soon; teaser hints

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers