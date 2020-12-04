It’s just been a couple of weeks that Apple launched the M1-powered Macs and now rumors are rife that the Cupertino-based tech giant could launch the M2-powered MacBook Pro in 2021. Also Read - Apple announces 15 best apps of 2020 on App Store: Check the list

As per GizmoChina, the new M2 chipset is touted to be manufactured using the 5nm process and it's expected that the next series of MacBook Pro 13-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch laptops would be the first ones to be powered by the new chipset.

The new M2 processor is expected to pick up from where the current M1 chips ended with improvements in terms of battery life and performance. There has not been any official confirmation by the company although a string of rumors online suggest that Apple will launch new MacBooks and iMac devices with the new Apple Silicon processor.

The report also says that Apple will launch a refreshed MacBook Air alongside a MacBook Pro, equipped with a Mini-LED display, in 2022.

What does the current M1 chipset offer?

The latest lineup of Macs with the company’s ARM-based M1 chipset – MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini have already been launched globally with the starting price of the MacBook Air in India at Rs 67,990. You can also buy the new MacBooks from Apple’s official online store in India.



Apple claims that the new M1 chip users up to an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU to carry out almost 11 trillion operations. The chipset is also touted to perform 3.5x times faster than the previous generation processors with up to 5x times better graphics processing.

Early reviews by the international tech fraternity have been good and many users have been all-praises for the performance that the new M1 chipsets have been able to deliver.

Apple was said to be struggling with Intel chipsets which is why it decided to transition to its own chipsets this year. Issues with performance, battery life and graphics processing were some of the key factors that led to this transition for Apple.