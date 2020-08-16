Apple is reportedly going to launch its own Prime-like bundled service very soon. According to report, the company will offer its digital services at a bundled price which will lower than what we’re used to. Device revenue is unlikely to pick up for a while. So, Apple wants to cater to users with its services, which still has the scope to make money for the company. Also Read - Apple could launch a foldable iPad with the micro-LED screen in 2023

The Bloomberg report citing sources says, Apple could announce the service in October this year. Rumours suggest the iPhone 12 series will launch around the same time this year. So, it's likely that both the announcements are part of the same event. The services likely to be included are Apple Music, Apple TV and Arcade. This will be similar to Amazon Prime, which offers Prime Video, Prime Music and few other services.

It's possible, Apple could also have a plan that offers iCloud and Photo storage benefits. This will make it similar to the Google One service. So, it's clear that services will be a high source of appeal for companies, and Apple wants a piece of it. The report points out Apple will work these bundled plans through its Family Sharing system. This way, it can add more users to its services kitty, without incurring additional acquisition cost.

Apple’s reach with services is limited to its devices ecosystem. And most people find its services not relevant or costlier than others in the market. So, the idea behind the bundled plan service is to attract more consumers, even from other ecosystem, to invest and experience what the company has to offer, at a reasonable price.

Apple could have foldable iPad in its sights

A new leak has revealed that Apple apparently plans to launch a foldable iPad sometime in 2023. Additionally, some of its expected specifications are also revealed in the report. The source of the leak is Komiya, a known tipster on Twitter. In addition to its launch year, the leak revealed that it would sport a microLED screen. This is something that the company has already been working on for a while.