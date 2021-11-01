comscore Apple could likely bring its mixed-reality device next year at an unusual price tag
Apple could likely bring its mixed-reality device next year at an unusual price tag

Apple likely to bring a headset with "both AR and VR capabilities, which could offer a "mixed reality experience that can handle games in high-quality virtual reality."

  Published: November 1, 2021 5:43 PM IST
Apple has long been rumoured to introduce a mixed-reality device that could likely have both AR and VR capabilities. The latest reports on the line indicate the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to launch its long-anticipated mixed-reality device as early as next year. Also Read - iPhone 13 sells at a crazy discount this Diwali: Grab it for Rs 56,000, know the deal

In the latest edition of Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman claims Apple is planning to unleash its own pricey device with advanced chips, displays, sensor, and avatar-based features as early as next year, reports Apple Insider. Also Read - Apple removes 21.5-inch iMac from online store: Only 24-inch, 27-inch models available now

The headset will include “both AR and VR capabilities, which could offer a “mixed reality experience that can handle games in high-quality virtual reality”. Also Read - OnePlus electric scooters, cycles, and more in the works under life brand: Trademark listing shows

The upcoming headset would likely not be aimed at consumers, but instead, be geared towards developers and business customers.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s headset will lead the “next wave of user interface revolution” and change market consensus that AR/VR devices are mainly for gaming. The upcoming Apple headset will be similar to the Oculus Quest, and some prototypes being tested include external cameras to enable some AR features.

It may feature at least 15 camera modules, eye-tracking, possibly iris recognition, and could cost between $2,000 and $3,000. The AR headset is expected to sport a sleek design so that it is lightweight and comfortable for the wearer to roam around for prolonged periods.

It is also expected that the device will sport a high-resolution display, allowing users to read small bits of text while seeing other people in front of them at the same time.

(With IANS inputs)

Best Sellers