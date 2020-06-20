Apple could rename iOS to iPhoneOS this year

Apple could soon have another renaming exercise, this time for iOS. The popular mobile platform is reportedly going to be renamed to iPhoneOS. This is likely to be announced at next week’s Apple WWDC 2020 virtual event. The possible update has been shared by a tipster earlier this week, and people are certain Apple will rename iOS. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2020 could soon get cheaper in India; here's why

The original iPhone with iOS operating system launched in 2007. Since then, Apple has only brought incremental UX changes to the platform. But this year, we could see big changes and a possible rebranding to iPhoneOS as well. This rebranding makes sense after iPad got its own platform named iPadOS at one hour and three minutes into the keynote at WWDC last year. With 1.5 billion active devices, the iOS is central to Apple's success and it is time for the iPhone maker to make big ticket changes.

In addition to this, iOS could get a complete design overhaul. According to 9to5Mac, the iPhone maker is planning to add the option for list view in addition to the usual grid of apps. You might say that this has been the case with Android for years but Apple might let you sort them in a number of different ways.

Apple iOS 14 rumours

There are also rumors of Apple adding support for movable widgets to iOS this year. The company has already added widgets to the home screen with iPadOS. Now, the company might let users pin widgets wherever they want. For longtime iPhone users, this will be a radical change. We’ve also heard about native call recording support with iOS 14 making its way to iPhones.

One of the rumors that even die-hard Apple fans would want to see come true this year is support for third-party apps as default. Bloomberg reported earlier this year that Apple is considering an option to let iOS 14 users set third-party apps as default. This could mean replacing Safari with Chrome and Mail with Outlook.