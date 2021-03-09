Apple could soon start manufacturing iPhone 12 locally in India: Report

According to a report coming from the Business Standard, Apple is exploring opportunities to kick start iPhone 12 manufacturing in India. The report reveals that the US based tech giant aims to shift 7-10 percent of the manufacturing capacity of the iPhone 12 to India. Also Read - Apple brings iOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4.1, macOS Big Sur 11.2.3, watchOS 7.3.2 update: Here's how to download

Apple already manufactures some models in India including the iPhone SE, the iPhone XR, and also the iPhone 11 through its contract partners including Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron. As per the report, besides Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron are also looking forward to be a part of the local manufacturing of the iPhone 12. The latest move could possibly be to lower the price of the flagship iPhone 12, which currently retails at a starting price of Rs 69,990.

With this move, the Cupertino based tech giant will take advantage of the Indian government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. The Made in India iPhone 12 could be available for purchase in the domestic and international markets and help the brand avoid hefty import taxes. As for Pegatron, the Made in India iPhone 12 will be ready by the middle of 2021.

iPhone 12 mini to be locally manufactured

Some other media reports suggest that the company also plans to shift the production of the iPhone 12 Mini in India but there are no confirmation on the same as of yet. Highlighting the same, the Business Standard report suggests that the Wistron facility near Bengaluru is also supposed to manufacture the iPhone 12 mini. However, the final decision hasn’t been made for now. It is reported that due to the weak demand for the iPhone 12 mini Apple could have shifted focus from the mini to iPhone 12.

According to another report coming from ET, the tech giant is working towards expanding its manufacturing capabilities in India. It plans to increase local sourcing of components for iPhones. The report also suggests that besides iPhones, Apple could soon kick off local production of iPads, Airpods and MacBooks.