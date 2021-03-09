comscore Apple could soon start manufacturing iPhone 12 locally in India: Report
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple could soon start manufacturing iPhone 12 locally in India: Report
News

Apple could soon start manufacturing iPhone 12 locally in India: Report

News

Apple to commence iPhone 12 manufacturing in India. It manufactures some models in India including the iPhone SE, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11.

apple-iphone-12

According to a report coming from the Business Standard, Apple is exploring opportunities to kick start iPhone 12 manufacturing in India. The report reveals that the US based tech giant aims to shift 7-10 percent of the manufacturing capacity of the iPhone 12 to India. Also Read - Apple brings iOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4.1, macOS Big Sur 11.2.3, watchOS 7.3.2 update: Here's how to download

Apple already manufactures some models in India including the iPhone SE, the iPhone XR, and also the iPhone 11 through its contract partners including Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron. As per the report, besides Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron are also looking forward to be a part of the local manufacturing of the iPhone 12. The latest move could possibly be to lower the price of the flagship iPhone 12, which currently retails at a starting price of Rs 69,990. Also Read - Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale 2021 begins: Discounts on Apple iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Moto G 5G and more

With this move, the Cupertino based tech giant will take advantage of the Indian government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. The Made in India iPhone 12 could be available for purchase in the domestic and international markets and help the brand avoid hefty import taxes. As for Pegatron, the Made in India iPhone 12 will be ready by the middle of 2021. Also Read - Apple discontinues the expensive iMac Pro; to be available until supplies last

Apple-iPhone-12

iPhone 12 mini to be locally manufactured

Some other media reports suggest that the company also plans to shift the production of the iPhone 12 Mini in India but there are no confirmation on the same as of yet. Highlighting the same, the Business Standard report suggests that the Wistron facility near Bengaluru is also supposed to manufacture the iPhone 12 mini. However, the final decision hasn’t been made for now. It is reported that due to the weak demand for the iPhone 12 mini Apple could have shifted focus from the mini to iPhone 12.

According to another report coming from ET, the tech giant is working towards expanding its manufacturing capabilities in India. It plans to increase local sourcing of components for iPhones. The report also suggests that besides iPhones, Apple could soon kick off local production of iPads, Airpods and MacBooks.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 9, 2021 2:56 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12

5

79900

A14 Bionic chip
12MP + 12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple could soon start manufacturing iPhone 12 locally in India: Report
News
Apple could soon start manufacturing iPhone 12 locally in India: Report
Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Core i7 leads its category in Q4 2020, focus remains on user experience

Features

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Core i7 leads its category in Q4 2020, focus remains on user experience

Apple's latest software update for iPhone, iPad, Mac to address the vulnerable security issue

News

Apple's latest software update for iPhone, iPad, Mac to address the vulnerable security issue

Excitel introduces new broadband plan bundled with list of streaming apps

Telecom

Excitel introduces new broadband plan bundled with list of streaming apps

OnePlus 9 series will get this inclusion and it feels like a relief

News

OnePlus 9 series will get this inclusion and it feels like a relief

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Apple could soon start manufacturing iPhone 12 locally in India: Report

Apple's latest software update for iPhone, iPad, Mac to address the vulnerable security issue

Excitel introduces new broadband plan bundled with list of streaming apps

OnePlus 9 series will get this inclusion and it feels like a relief

Motorola Moto G10 Power, G30 launched in India: See price, features and more

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Core i7 leads its category in Q4 2020, focus remains on user experience

Here's what to expect from OnePlus' March 23 online launch event

International Women s Day 2021: Top 5 influential women changing tech industry

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: Truly maxed out this time?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 first impressions: Good looks in a compact form factor

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple could soon start manufacturing iPhone 12 locally in India: Report

News

Apple could soon start manufacturing iPhone 12 locally in India: Report
Apple's latest software update for iPhone, iPad, Mac to address the vulnerable security issue

News

Apple's latest software update for iPhone, iPad, Mac to address the vulnerable security issue
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021
Flipkart Smartphone Carnival sale now live: Details here

Deals

Flipkart Smartphone Carnival sale now live: Details here

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile 3rd Anniversary: PUBG 1.3 latest Update में मिलेंगे नए गेम मोड, हथियार और कई फीचर

Realme 8 Pro और Realme 8 की लॉन्च डेट हुई लीक, मिलेगा 108MP का कैमरा

Poco X3 Pro और Poco F3 के ये फीचर्स हुए लीक, इतनी हो सकती है कीमत

Moto G30 और Moto G10 Power स्मार्टफोन्स भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Vivo X60 सीरीज की Launch Date आई सामने, मिलेगा जबरदस्त कैमरा

Latest Videos

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look

Hands On

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look
Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here

Reviews

Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here
Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...
How to download paid apps for free using Google Rewards

Features

How to download paid apps for free using Google Rewards

News

Apple could soon start manufacturing iPhone 12 locally in India: Report
News
Apple could soon start manufacturing iPhone 12 locally in India: Report
Apple's latest software update for iPhone, iPad, Mac to address the vulnerable security issue

News

Apple's latest software update for iPhone, iPad, Mac to address the vulnerable security issue
Excitel introduces new broadband plan bundled with list of streaming apps

Telecom

Excitel introduces new broadband plan bundled with list of streaming apps
OnePlus 9 series will get this inclusion and it feels like a relief

News

OnePlus 9 series will get this inclusion and it feels like a relief
Motorola Moto G10 Power, G30 launched in India: See price, features and more

News

Motorola Moto G10 Power, G30 launched in India: See price, features and more

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers