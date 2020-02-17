comscore Apple could be developing its own 5G antennas: Report | BGR India
  • Apple could use its own 5G antennas despite deal with Qualcomm: Report
Apple could use its own 5G antennas despite deal with Qualcomm: Report

Apple is reportedly considering two designs for the upcoming iPhone series. One featuring the company's own antenna and one featuring Qualcomm's antenna.

  Published: February 17, 2020 9:31 AM IST
Apple iPhone 11 First Impressions (8)

US-based Apple is expected to bring 5G support with its next batch of the flagship iPhones. The company was rumoured to bring 5G in the iPhone 11 series itself. However, things apparently did not work out in time between Apple and Qualcomm.

Thanks to a surprise deal in 2019, Apple went on to make a new deal with Qualcomm and the iPhone 12 series was reported to feature 5G. However, now it seems Apple still doesn’t want its 5G pillar to stand entirely upon Qualcomm’s shoulders. According to a report from Fast Company, Apple will be designing its own 5G antenna in the upcoming phones.

The report suggests that the size of Qualcomm’s QTM525 antenna is too big. The modem is likely a possible issue to fit in with Apple’s slim profile of next-gen iPhones. As a result, the brand is working on manufacturing and implementing its own antenna system. This includes antennas for mmWave technology which is important for smooth and fast 5G speeds. Brands have also gone ahead and implemented multiple mmWave antennas to maintain good connectivity.

The decision is not a final one yet. Right now, the company is still considering two designs of the phone. These include the slimmer profile with Apple antennas or the thicker one with Qualcomm antennas.

Apple focusing on developing its own 5G technology is a great long-term move. Apple’s possible antennas will help out the company should the temporary deal with Qualcomm go sour. The whole reason Apple got into talks with Qualcomm again was that its other partner Intel was unable to provide the company with 5G modems in time.

Apple even went on to buy Intel’s entire 5G Modem business. This allowed the brand to get a head-start in the race by using Intel’s work in the segment. The brand still has a long way to go before it can go head-to-head with Qualcomm. However, it now does have a couple of steps on the new path. The new antennas could power upcoming iPhones, iPads and more with 5G support.

  Published Date: February 17, 2020 9:31 AM IST

