Apple might launch four new Macs with M2 chip in 2022
Apple might release four new Macs with M2 chip this year

News

Apple will continue to distance itself from Intel-powered devices by launching new ones with its in-house chips. Larger iMac Pro models powered by M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets are expected to replace the current 27-inch iMac Pro.

iMac-2021

Apple is expected to launch a lot of devices this year, however, Macs are likely to get major attention due to their rumoured upgrades. As per Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, Apple is expected to launch a 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, 24-inch iMac, and a redesigned MacBook Air, all powered by the upcoming M2 chip. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro models are likely to offer 8GB RAM: Report

Although, the Cupertino-based tech giant has not revealed anything about the M2 chip but as per Gurman, the M2 chip will have an eight-core architecture and will be slightly faster than its previous generation. According to Gurman, the graphics core might get upgraded to nine or 10 from seven or eight. Notably, just like the previous generation, Apple might introduce the Pro and Max versions of the M2 chip in 2023. Also Read - Billionaire explains why 'zillions’ of people will trade an arm for their Apple iPhone

According to Gurman, Apple will continue to distance itself from Intel-powered devices by launching new ones with its in-house chips. Larger iMac Pro models powered by M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets are expected to replace the current 27-inch iMac Pro and smaller Mac Pro that comes with “with the equivalent of either two or four M1 Max chips.” Additionally, the current Mac Mini is likely to be upgraded to the M1 Pro option. Also Read - How to unlock your iPhone wearing a face mask

As per the earlier reports, Apple is likely to launch a new “entry-level” MacBook Pro in 2022 that is expected to be powered by the M2 chipset. This model might replace the current M1 model that was launched back in November 2020.

In terms of launch, Gurman suggests that Apple might launch the new Macs in March and May and June. For the unversed, Apple is expected to launch 5G iPhone SE, 5G iPad Air, and one new Mac on March 8. In March, the tech giant might also release the iOS 15.4 update that is expected to come with a face mask-friendly Face ID.

  • Published Date: February 21, 2022 9:47 AM IST

Best Sellers