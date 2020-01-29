Apple delays launch of online store in India

Technology giant Apple seems to have delayed the launch of its online store in the Indian market. Earlier, the company was expected to launch the online store in the first quarter of 2020. Now, a report states that the company has shifted this to the third quarter of the year. It looks like the company needs some more time to complete the work on the back-end of the system. In addition, Apple is also looking to align the launch of the store with the launch of the 2020 iPhone lineup. The third-quarter launch for the online store will ensure high sales.

Apple delays online store launch; details

According to the report from The Economic Times, two senior executives from the industry revealed this information. The report went on to add that Apple CEO Tim Cook will make his second India visit during June-July time. During the visit, Cook will inspect the Indian business along with plans to expand manufacturing capacity. Cook will also take stock of plans to launch the online store and Apple stores in the market. Beyond this, he is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per the report, one of the executives revealed that Apple wants to offer an end-to-end e-commerce experience to buyers.

Watch: Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

Earlier, the company was planning to launch the store along with the launch of rumored iPhone SE 2. However, Apple is still working on establishing a world-class supply chain and logistics support. The report also noted that the Apple distribution center in Mumbai will work as the primary hub for the online store. Its global logistics partner DB Schenker will run this distribution hub.

Talking about physical stores, Apple is planning to launch its first store in Mumbai next year. This is likely because it takes about 10-12 months to set up such a store. The company is expected to launch its second store in New Delhi before expanding to other cities.