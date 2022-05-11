After 20 years of journey, Apple has decided to pull the plug on its much-loved iPod lineup. The tech giant confirmed that it will now discontinue the lineup of its portable music players and will sell the current iPod Touch “while supplies last”. Apple’s first portable music player was launched back in 2012 by Steve Jobs. This iPod was how Apple delved in the music industry for the first time while extending its reach from computers to personal portable devices. Also Read - How to reset your iPhone

Apple discontinues iPod: End of an era

As per a statement by Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, “Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio — there’s no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music.” Also Read - Apple Car new details revealed: What we know so far

For the unversed, Apple has already killed its iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle, today, the company has announced to discontinue iPod Touch which was used by the music enthusiasts who wanted an iPhone-like experience without needing the actual iPhone. The last iPod Touch model was launched in 2007. Also Read - iPhone 14 to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4: Top smartphones to look forward to this year

Back when iPod was introduced, users used to download songs from particular artists and albums at a price. Now, in the age of streaming, people are not really looking to pay for each track and carry a second device, other than the phone, just to listen to music. iPhones themselves now come with features like GPS, high-end cameras, music streaming and whatnot. All these factors contributed greatly to the obsolescence of the iPod today.

End of Apple iPod: Stirs nostalgia in millennials

Although the use of the iPod has diminished in the present day, the end of the device definitely stirs nostalgia in fans. Here’s how these iPod fans bid adieu to iPod on Twitter.

after 21 years, apple discontinued the ipod 😭 so long and goodnight 🖤 pic.twitter.com/xbWvPf2GMh — When We Were Young (@WWWYFest) May 10, 2022

Farewell, #iPod. This was my first Apple device. So many good memories connected with it. Bought it while I was in the UK for the first time in my life as a kid. Had some pocket money saved and on the first city trip got it from the first shop I saw. pic.twitter.com/wvm0x22B1D — Dmytro Kryvenko (he/him) (@kryvenko) May 10, 2022

Damn… lowkey a little sad to see that Apple has officially discontinued the iPod from today. This thing changed the music game forever. RIP. pic.twitter.com/1Oskbo7eag — Jon (@MrDalekJD) May 10, 2022

Y’all remember when everybody got an iPod touch and would fake like it’s a phone? Or is it just me?? 😭😭 — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) May 10, 2022