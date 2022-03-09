After introducing Mac Studio and Studio Display at its ‘Peek Performance’ event last night, Apple has officially discontinued the 27-inch iMac globally. The said iMac was launched in 2020 at a starting price of Rs 1,69,990. It was powered by an Intel processor and featured a Retina 5K display. The 27-inch iMac has now disappeared from the online stores. Also Read - Apple announces its new M1 Ultra desktop processor

This iMac was one of the few Macs that were still powered by the Intel chipset, while the others are now powered by Apple's in-house silicon chips. This move makes sense because there was no other option than the said iMac if a buyer wanted to purchase a large but affordable desktop. Notably, the 24-inch iMac is now the only all-in-one desktop computer by Apple in the market.

Replacing this 27-inch iMac is the 27-inch Mac Studio Display that is launched at a starting price of Rs 1,59,900. This display can be connected to any Mac. The Mac Studio in India starts at Rs 1,89,900 for the M1 Max variant, and at Rs 3,89,900 for the M1 Ultra powered model.

Apple Mac Studio Display specifications

Apple’s new Studio Display is aimed at professionals. The Studio Display sports a 27-inch, 5K display encased inside an aluminum frame. The company claims that it can reach up to 600 nits of brightness, comes with P3 wide colour gamut support, and supports the company’s own TrueTone feature.

Above the 27-inch display sits the 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera for video conferencing. It also consists of a three-mic array. Coming to the back, it sports three USB Type-C ports, one Thunderbolt 4 port with support for up to 96W passthrough charging.

The Studio Display comes with a powerful six-speaker system consisting of four woofers and two tweeters. It also consists of an embedded A13 chip to optimize performance with Apple’s Mac desktops and laptops and enable features like Center Stage, spatial audio, and “Hey Siri” voice commands.

For the unversed, Apple also launched Mac Studio, iPhone SE 2022 and iPad Air at the recent launch event.