comscore Apple pulls the plug on its Intel-powered 27-inch iMac
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple discontinues Intel-powered 27-inch iMac
News

Apple discontinues Intel-powered 27-inch iMac

News

Replacing this 27-inch iMac is the 27-inch Mac Studio Display that is launched at a starting price of Rs 1,59,900. This display can be connected to any Mac.

Apple-iMac

After introducing Mac Studio and Studio Display at its ‘Peek Performance’ event last night, Apple has officially discontinued the 27-inch iMac globally. The said iMac was launched in 2020 at a starting price of Rs 1,69,990. It was powered by an Intel processor and featured a Retina 5K display. The 27-inch iMac has now disappeared from the online stores. Also Read - Apple announces its new M1 Ultra desktop processor

This iMac was one of the few Macs that were still powered by the Intel chipset, while the others are now powered by Apple’s in-house silicon chips. This move makes sense because there was no other option than the said iMac if a buyer wanted to purchase a large but affordable desktop. Notably, the 24-inch iMac is now the only all-in-one desktop computer by Apple in the market. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2022 launched at Rs 43,900: Top alternatives you can consider buying

Replacing this 27-inch iMac is the 27-inch Mac Studio Display that is launched at a starting price of Rs 1,59,900. This display can be connected to any Mac. The Mac Studio in India starts at Rs 1,89,900 for the M1 Max variant, and at Rs 3,89,900 for the M1 Ultra powered model. Also Read - iPhone SE 3 vs iPhone SE 2020: What has changed

Apple Mac Studio Display specifications

Apple’s new Studio Display is aimed at professionals. The Studio Display sports a 27-inch, 5K display encased inside an aluminum frame. The company claims that it can reach up to 600 nits of brightness, comes with P3 wide colour gamut support, and supports the company’s own TrueTone feature.

Above the 27-inch display sits the 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera for video conferencing. It also consists of a three-mic array. Coming to the back, it sports three USB Type-C ports, one Thunderbolt 4 port with support for up to 96W passthrough charging.

The Studio Display comes with a powerful six-speaker system consisting of four woofers and two tweeters. It also consists of an embedded A13 chip to optimize performance with Apple’s Mac desktops and laptops and enable features like Center Stage, spatial audio, and “Hey Siri” voice commands.

For the unversed, Apple also launched Mac Studio, iPhone SE 2022 and iPad Air at the recent launch event.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 9, 2022 11:02 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 9, 2022 12:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple s M1 Ultra is its most powerful processor yet
Laptops
Apple s M1 Ultra is its most powerful processor yet
Apple pulls the plug on its Intel-powered 27-inch iMac

News

Apple pulls the plug on its Intel-powered 27-inch iMac

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G India launch today: How to watch live stream, price, specifications

News

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G India launch today: How to watch live stream, price, specifications

iPhone SE 3 vs iPhone SE 2020: What has changed, which one should you pick

Photo Gallery

iPhone SE 3 vs iPhone SE 2020: What has changed, which one should you pick

iPhone SE 3 vs iPhone SE 2020: What has changed

Photo Gallery

iPhone SE 3 vs iPhone SE 2020: What has changed

God of War TV series coming to Prime Video? Sony, Amazon working on new show

Gaming

God of War TV series coming to Prime Video? Sony, Amazon working on new show

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple pulls the plug on its Intel-powered 27-inch iMac

Here's How You Can Record Phone And WhatsApp Calls In Three Different Ways, Watch Tutorial Video

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G India launch today: How to watch live stream, price, specifications

iPhone SE 3 vs iPhone SE 2020: What has changed, which one should you pick

iPhone SE 3 vs iPhone SE 2020: What has changed

Everything announced at 'Peek Performance' Apple event

Top security features to keep your data safe on WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and more

Reports: WhatsApp Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Conduct Polls In Groups - Watch

Apple Peak Performance event 2022: iPhone SE 3, new iPad Air and more

Motorola Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 And 50MP Primary Camera Gets Launched, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price Here

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple pulls the plug on its Intel-powered 27-inch iMac

News

Apple pulls the plug on its Intel-powered 27-inch iMac
Apple s M1 Ultra is its most powerful processor yet

Laptops

Apple s M1 Ultra is its most powerful processor yet
Everything announced at 'Peek Performance' Apple event

Features

Everything announced at 'Peek Performance' Apple event
Apple introduces Mac Studio, Mac Studio Display with M1 Ultra chipset

Laptops

Apple introduces Mac Studio, Mac Studio Display with M1 Ultra chipset
Apple launches iPhone SE 2022 in India: Here s how much it costs

Mobiles

Apple launches iPhone SE 2022 in India: Here s how much it costs

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX में Charge Buster का यूज करते समय इन बातों का रखें ध्यान, नहीं बनेगें दुश्मनों का शिकार

Free Fire Max में आज मिलेंगे दो धांसू रिवॉर्ड्स, सिर्फ इन स्टेप्स को करना होगा फॉलो

Xiaomi 12 Ultra के स्पेसिफिकेशन और रेंडर्स लीक, दिखी सर्कुलर कैमरा मॉड्यूल की झलक

WhatsApp में आ रहा गजब का फीचर, फोटो में कुछ भी छिपाकर भेज पाएंगे आप

Vivo X80 Pro और Vivo X80 Pro+ के स्पेसिफिकेशन लीक, कीमत का भी हुआ खुलासा

Latest Videos

Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video

News

Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video
Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video

News

Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video
Vijay Sales Women's Day Offer: Apple iPhone 13 Price Drops From Rs.79,000 To Rs.57,900, MacBook iPad And Airpods Also See A Massive Discount

News

Vijay Sales Women's Day Offer: Apple iPhone 13 Price Drops From Rs.79,000 To Rs.57,900, MacBook iPad And Airpods Also See A Massive Discount
WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video

News

WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video

News

Apple pulls the plug on its Intel-powered 27-inch iMac
News
Apple pulls the plug on its Intel-powered 27-inch iMac
Here's How You Can Record Phone And WhatsApp Calls In Three Different Ways, Watch Tutorial Video

News

Here's How You Can Record Phone And WhatsApp Calls In Three Different Ways, Watch Tutorial Video
Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G India launch today: How to watch live stream, price, specifications

News

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G India launch today: How to watch live stream, price, specifications
iPhone SE 3 vs iPhone SE 2020: What has changed, which one should you pick

Photo Gallery

iPhone SE 3 vs iPhone SE 2020: What has changed, which one should you pick
iPhone SE 3 vs iPhone SE 2020: What has changed

Photo Gallery

iPhone SE 3 vs iPhone SE 2020: What has changed

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers