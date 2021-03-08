Apple discontinues the expensive iMac Pro; to be available until supplies last

Ahead of the Spring event reportedly set for March, Apple has confirmed the 9to5Mac to discontinue the iMac Pro, it’s all-in-one desktop computer. According to the report, the iMac Pro will stop selling once the inventory is gone forever. This means that the iMac Pro is still available for purchase. Also Read - Apple to launch mixed reality headset in 2022, AR contact lenses to follow in 2030

As per the report, the Cupertino tech giant has discontinued the entire iMac Pro variants. The base model of the iMac Pro is still listed on Apple India's store for a price tag of Rs 464,900. The website states that the delivery will happen in around 2-3 weeks of the order placement.

iMac Pro to be available until supplies last

The Apple online store clearly mentions that the iMac Pro will be available "while supplies last". In other words, this means it is unlikely that Apple will replenish the stock.

The tech giant announced the iMac Pro back in 2017 and was touted as the most powerful Mac ever. It offers features such as a 5K display, Intel Xeon processor, AMD Vega graphics, 10 Gigabit Ethernet, and a custom Apple T2 chip for encrypted keys. Undoubtedly, the iMac Pro will always be known as a niche computer, targeted to pro consumers and graphic designers.

As per rumours, Apple will launch a new lineup of iMacs this year. A reliable Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously revealed that the US based tech giant has plans to bring all-new iMacs including a refreshed model of iMac Pro.

Reports suggest that the iMac Pro set to launch later this year could be powered by Apple’s own silicon chipset. That being the case, the discontinuation of the current iMac Pro lineup is justified. While the tech giant is yet to officially confirm the launch of the new iMac, reports suggest that Apple could release the new iMacs as soon as March this year, probably at its upcoming Spring event.

As per another recent leak by YouTuber Jon Prosser, the next-generation iMac will sport thinner bezels, and a flat back similar to the Pro Display XDR.