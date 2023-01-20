Apple discount offers on iPhone 14 Series, MacBook Air M2, Apple Watch Ultra, and more: Details here

Apple is offering discounts on its popular products like the iPhone 14 series, iPad 10th generation, MacBook Air M2, Apple Watch Ultra and others on the online Apple Store, which is official company website. Those interested can get instant savings of up to Rs 10,000 on select products with HDFC Bank credit cards and save up to Rs 12,000 when upgrading their existing iPhones. Apple is also providing additional trade-in benefits on the purchase of the iPhone 14 series and 3 or 6 months of no-cost EMI on all devices. Also Read - Google vs CCI: Supreme Court declines to stay CCI fine of Rs 1,337 crore on Google

Deals on iPhone 14, MacBook, iPad and more

Apple is offering discount on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus or the iPhone Pro Max. Those who own an HDFC Bank credit card are eligible for a cashback of Rs 7,000. The base variant of the iPhone 14 which comes with 128GB of internal storage can be purchased for Rs 72,900 at the same time the iPhone 14 Pro Max base model will be available for Rs 1,32,900. Also Read - Microsoft layoffs will especially hit hardware vertical like Xbox gaming consoles, PC accessories, Surface laptops

The MacBook Air with M2 chip and MacBook Pro 13, 14, and 16-inch get a flat discount of Rs 10,000. The iMac 24-inch receives Rs 5,000 instant discount. The iPad Pro 12.9-inch, iPad Air, and iPad (10th gen) can avail discounts of Rs 5,000, Rs 4,000, and Rs 3,000 respectively. In addition, Apple Watch Ultra and Watch Series 8 are eligible for Rs 5,000 and Rs 4,000 instant discounts. Also Read - Infinix Zero Book Ultra launch nears as Flipkart creates a landing page

Apple has announced the launch of this year’s Black Unity Collection, which includes a special-edition Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Loop, a matching watch face and an iPhone wallpaper. The company also said that while the special-edition Apple Watch Black Unity Loop will be available for ordering starting today, the watch face on the Apple Watch and the wallpaper on iPhones will be available as a part of the upcoming watchOS 9.3 and iOS 16.3 update.

“The Unity 2023 watch face will be available next week and requires Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 9.3, and iPhone 8 or later and iPhone SE (2nd generation) or later running iOS 16.3,” Apple wrote in a blog post.

“The new Unity iPhone wallpaper for the Lock Screen will be also be available next week and requires iPhone 8 or later running iOS 16.3,” the company added.

Notably, while the company didn’t specify the exact date when iOS 16.3 will be available to iOS 16 users, but the company did give a rather definitive timeline by when Apple Watch and iPhone users will get the watch face and the wallpaper and the watchOS 9.3 and iOS 16.3 updates.