Apple unwilling to make exceptions for Fortnite, could revoke its App Store account

Apple has clarified it has no plans to make exceptions for Epic Games. Epic Games says that Apple has threatened to revoke its App Store account for the same.

Fortnite

The battle between Epic Games and Apple is rising to new heights every passing day. The Fortnite maker had earlier introduced its own payment system, bypassing the app store guidelines on both iOS and Android. Hence, both Apple and Google removed the game from their stores. Epic Games has retaliated ever since in many ways but it seems that Apple is unwilling to back out. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 series could bring 'Air Gestures' thanks to new ToF sensor

In the recent turn of events, Apple has clarified it is not going to make an exception for Fortnite against the App Store guidelines. The company has made it clear that the policies will remain the same for Epic Games and it will have to comply with the rules. That remains the only way Apple could allow Fortnite to be brought back to the App Store. Apple demands Epic Games to rollout a new update removing the new payment system. Also Read - Fortnite banned by Apple, Google: Epic Games files lawsuit against both

WATCH: Asus ROG Phone 3 Review

“Epic has been one of the most successful developers on the App Store, growing into a multibillion-dollar business that reaches millions of iOS customers around the world. We very much want to keep the company as part of the Apple Developer Program and their apps on the Store. The problem Epic has created for itself is one that can easily be remedied if they submit an update of their app that reverts it to comply with the guidelines they agreed to and which apply to all developers,” says Apple in a statement to The Verge.

Apple threatens to remove Epic’s developer account

On the side note, Epic Games says it has received an account termination notice from Apple. According to Epic, Apple has notified to remove its developer account for iOS and macOS after the latest incident. The Cupertino giant has given time until 28 August to fix the payment system in compliance with the App Store guidelines. If that doesn’t happen, then Epic loses the ability to publish its games and apps on the Apple ecosystem.

“Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store and has informed Epic that on Friday, August 28 Apple will terminate all our developer accounts and cut Epic off from iOS and Mac development tools. We are asking the court to stop this retaliation,” says Epic’s latest tweet.

Hence, Epic Games now needs to work on its decision fast in order to keep its developer’s license for Apple products. On iPhones, there’s no other way to push updates to the game or make new installs apart from the App Store. The removal of Epic’s account could also affect all the other games and services that rely on its Unreal Engine.

Apple bans Google Stadia, Microsoft xCloud, and GeForce NOW on iOS

Why is Apple doing this?

Prior to this incident, Epic Games filed lawsuits against both Apple and Google for holding a monopoly over their respective app stores. Epic’s idea behind introducing its payment system was to bypass the 30 per cent commission system. Both Apple and Google levy a 30 per cent commission on all purchases made via their app stores. However, Epic violated guidelines and saw the removal of its popular battle royale title from the stores.

