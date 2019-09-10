Apple is gearing up to launch a new iPhone 11 series today in Cupertino, California. The company is likely to launch three devices, including the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max. The brand is also expected to take the wraps off an Apple Watch Series 5 at the event. Apple is all set to host its special event at the ‘Steve Jobs Theater’ at 10:00 AM PDT, which will be 10:30 PM (IST) in India. One will be able to watch the Apple iPhone 11 launch event live on the company’s official YouTube account, and via Apple website (apple.com/apple-events). Here’s everything that Apple is expected to launch today.

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max details

The 2019 iPhone family is expected to see three new iPhone 11 in the series. Reports and leaks have so suggested that Apple will bring the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max successors as the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The third model is likely to succeed the iPhone XR, which is rumored to get rebranded as the iPhone 11. So all we can speculate (and has been in leaks too) is that Apple will launch an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max today at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California at 10:00 AM PDT, which will be 10:30 PM for us in India.

Apple iPhone 11 series specifications (expected)

So far, leaks have suggested that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will come with an OLED screen panel, while the iPhone XR successor iPhone 11 will offer LCD display. All the new iPhone models are much expected to pack Apple’s A13 chipset under the hood. Also, as per leaks, at least two of these phones could come with a triple-camera system on the rear side.

The Cupertino giant will reportedly offer a slightly bigger 6.1-inch display on the iPhone 11, which will be up from 5.8 inches on the current iPhone XS. In terms of specifications, a recent Geekbench listing revealed that the Apple iPhone 11 will come paired with 4GB of RAM. Other new additions are likely to be the reverse wireless charging support, a multi-angle Face ID sensor, Haptic Touch and more.

Apple iPhone 11 price (expected)

The standard iPhone 11 smartphone will reportedly come with a starting price label of $749 (approximately Rs 53,880). The price of the iPhone 11 Pro could start from $999 (approximately Rs 71,860), whereas the iPhone 11 Pro Max might cost $1,099 (approximately Rs 79,050). All the smartphones will reportedly be available with up to 512GB storage option, GSMArena reports. The company will reveal more details at the launch event tonight, so stay tuned to get the latest updates on Apple event 2019.

Features Apple iPhone XS Max iPhone XS Apple iPhone XR Price 109900 99900 76900 Chipset Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset A12 Bionic hexa-core SoC Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset OS iOS 12 Apple iOS 12 iOS 12 Display OLED-6.5-inch-2668 x 1242pixels OLED-5.8-inch -2436 x 1125 pixels LCD-6.1-inch Internal Memory internal storage is 64GB 64GB memory 64GB Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel 12MP Front Camera 7MP 7MP 7-megapixel Battery