Apple Event 2021 LIVE UPDATES: iPhone 13 series, Watch Series 7, AirPods 3 launch today

Apple is all set to host its "California Streaming" virtual event tonight. The iPhone 13 launch event will kick off at 10:30pm IST and everyone will be able to watch the livestream on various platforms including YouTube, Twitter, Amazon, Flipkart, Apple's official website and more. We at BGR India, will be reporting the Apple event live, so stay tuned.

At the Apple event tonight, the tech giant is set to launch the iPhone 13 series consisting of four models – iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. The Cupertino based tech giant is also tipped to launch new smartwatch dubbed Apple Watch Series 7 and also AirPods 3 at California Streaming online event tonight.

