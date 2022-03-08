Apple Event 2022: How to watch Peek Performance event online, what to expect

Apple is all set to host its Peek Performance event on March 8. At its upcoming event, the company is set to unveil its much-awaited iPhone SE 3 smartphone. It is the successor to the second generation iPhone SE model that was launched back in 2020. But the iPhone SE is not the only device that Apple is expected to launch at its upcoming event. The company is also expected to launch a new iPad Air and a new MacBook Air among other things. Also Read - Apple might launch a 'more powerful Mac mini and an affordable 27-inch display' in 2022

How to watch Apple’s Peek Performance event

Apple will broadcast the event live from its headquarters in Cupertino, California – Apple Park – at 10AM PST. You will be able to watch the Apple Event live via Apple's Events site at 11:30AM IST. Alternatively, the event will also be streamed live on Apple's official YouTube channels for everyone to see. In addition to that, we will also be covering all the updates from tonight's Apple event at BGR India. So, stay tuned for all the updates.

What to expect from Apple’s Peek Performance event

As mentioned before, Apple will be launching the much-awaited iPhone SE 3 at its Peek Performance event tonight. The iPhone SE 3 isn’t expected to feature any major design changes. Instead, the company is likely to maintain the design language that it opted for with the launch of the iPhone SE 2020. However, it is likely to get an upgraded processor – A15 Bionic – along with a storage space of up to 256GB. The phone is also tipped to get a single camera at the back and in the front and it is expected to be priced around $399 (Rs 30,677 approx).

In addition to the iPhone SE 3, Apple is also expected to unveil a new iPad Air model tonight. Design wise, Apple isn’t expected to make any major changes. This means that the new iPad Air will come with iPad Pro-like design that the company opted for back in 2020. However, the new iPad Air model is expected to come with A15 Bionic chipset along with 5G connectivity.

In addition to that, Apple is also tipped to launch a new MacBook Air model with a new M2 chipset. Lastly, the company is expected to unveil a new Mac Mini model dubbed as Mac Studio along with a Mac Studio Display at its upcoming event.