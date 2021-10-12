Apple event announced for October 18: New Macs, AirPods 3 could be unveiled

Apple has officially confirmed its second fall event after months of rumours. The Cupertino-based tech giant announced to host its October launch event on October 18. At the event, the company is expected to announce new Macbook Pro models, AirPods 3, Mac mini, and more. Apple, however, hasn’t exactly revealed the products that will be announced at the event. Also Read - Apple’s October 2021 launch event: New Macbook Pros, Mac mini, AirPods 3 expected

(this is a developing story) Also Read - Apple fixes Find My bug with iOS 15.0.2 update: Update your iPhone now