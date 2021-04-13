Hours after Siri revealed details related to Apple’s next event, the US based tech giant has officially confirmed the event. Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event will take place on April 20, as also revealed by the virtual assistant Siri. Also Read - Apple to hold special event on April 20, reveals Siri

The Apple event for April 2021, like any other tech event these days, will be a virtual event.

Apple’s April 20 event: What to expect

Apple hasn't revealed the products that will be showcased at the online event. Rumours, however, suggest that several devices will be announced starting with new iPad Pros.

Reports also suggest that the tech giant will announce 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which are expected to sport a similar design as the last year’s models. It is said that the larger iPad Pro version will be Apple’s first with a Mini LED display. The tablets are said to use the M1 chip that Apple used in its recent Macs, better camera sensors and more.

In addition to the new iPads, Apple could announce AirTags, the long-rumored Tile-competitor and also the company’s long time rumoured AirPods 2 True Wireless Earbuds.

It should be noted that the Cupertino based tech giant is yet to officially reveal the products at will be unveiled at the Spring Loaded event. So, take these rumours with a pinch of salt for now.

Apple previously confirmed to host its developer conference dubbed Worldwide Developers conference (WWDC) 2021 on June 7 at 10:30pm IST. At the June event, the US based tech giant is expected to announce the next iteration on iOS, MacOS, TVOS, iPadOS, and more.