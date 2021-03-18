comscore Apple event expected to be held on March 23 reportedly shifted to April
Apple will reportedly be hosting its next event in April instead of March. At the event, the company is expected to launch the AirPods 3 and AirTags.

Apple-WWDC-2020-Macs-on-Apple-Silicon-Tim-Cook

(Representational Image)

Apple was earlier expected to host an event on March 23. At the event, the company was expected to announce the AirPods 3 and the much-awaited AirTags. Now, according to a new report by prolific leaker Jon Prosser the company has postponed the event to April. Also Read - iPhone loyal customers are more than Android users, suggests new survey

According to Prosser, Apple will be hosting its next event in April instead of March. He did not mention the reason as to why the event has been delayed, however, he did state that he will be explaining about the delay later in a video on his YouTube channel, Front Page Tech. Also Read - Apple to launch new iPad Pro with Thunderbolt port next month

If this leak is to be believed, then this would be the company’s only event to happen in April over the past 10 years. To recall, the last Apple event to take place in April was the iOS 4 launch event that took place back in 2010.

Even though Prosser has revealed that the event will take place in April, he has not provided us with a definite date for the same. Also, keep in mind Apple has not officially relayed any communication about any of its upcoming event so it is advised to take this report with a pinch of salt.

Some reports still state that all of the products that were supposed to launch are likely scheduled with multiple press releases. To recall, Apple recently did the same with several products including the new 10.2-inch iPad.

Interestingly, Prosser’s report follows a new report by DigiTimes, which states that the new mini-LED iPad Pro mass production stage has been delayed from March to April. This could mean that Apple could be looking to add the upcoming iPad Pro to its list of announcements happening at the reported launch event.

  Published Date: March 18, 2021 9:01 PM IST

Best Sellers