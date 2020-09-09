Apple event on September 15 to focus on iPad, Apple Watch 6

US-based tech giant Apple announced this morning that the brand will be hosting a new event this month on September 15. However, the new Apple event will not be focused on the much-awaited iPhone 12 series. Instead, the brand is primarily focussing on unveiling the new iPad and it’s Apple Watch Series 6 in the event. Also Read - Apple rolls out iOS 13.7 with COVID Exposure Notification: Here's how it works

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggested that the brand will actually not be unveiling the Apple iPhone 12 series until October. “Don’t hold your breath for the new iPhone,” said Gurman’s tweet. The affair would be the first of its kind where we have a main Apple event around September but no new iPhone in it. However, the move wouldn’t exactly be a shocker since the brand had already announced back in July that their new iPhone series had been delayed. Also Read - Google, Apple develop Exposure Notifications Express for contact tracing apps

Apple Watch 6, new iPad

Apple is also working on the Apple Watch Series 6, which will succeed the Series 5 from last year. New expected features on the brand’s latest wearable include blood oxygen monitoring and other minor upgrades. Meanwhile, There have been a bunch of rumors around a 10.8-inch to 11-inch iPad model with an edge-to-edge display. Also Read - Supposed Apple iPhone 12 pre-production unit spotted on video

Other new announcements we could expect through the course of the September 15 event include Apple iOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 and macOS Big Sur, software updates that have been in beta testing for quite some time now. In other news, details regarding the iPhone 12’s charging system were leaked on the internet. A document on Weibo emerged showcasing what the supposed magnetic structure for wirelessly charging the iPhone 12 could look like.

The document claims that there is a small QR code printed near the phone’s camera. Moreover, it still bears the phrase “Designed by Apple in California”. The charging mechanism itself is arranged in a circle made up of 36 magnetic pieces. It would also be compatible with NFC technology.

In fact, the new charging system for the iPhone 12 is being compared to the “AirPower” project. It was developed by Apple a few years ago but never got implemented on any device. In addition to the leaks seen in this document, Apple had already registered some patents for its new fast-charging system. More recently, the company also purchased sets of parts with 20W chargers. Thus, it is expected that in addition to the iPhone 12 having 20W fast wired charging. It may also support 15W wireless fast charging.