Apple event tonight: What to expect, how to watch livestream

This year Apple has no plans to stop anytime soon. Starting with iPhone SE (2020) launch to the latest iPhone 12 series the company has hosted several virtual launch events this year. The company is now all set to host its third virtual event of the year tonight and this one is called ‘One More Thing’. At the event the US-based tech giant is expected to launch new MacBook models based on its own silicon chip instead of Intel. Also Read - Apple 'One More Thing' Event आज : ऐप्पल का इवेंट यहां देखें लाइव, ये डिवाइस हो सकती हैं लॉन्च

To recollect, at the WWDC event earlier this year CEO Tim Cook announced the company’s plans to soon begin the transition to its in-house chips from Intel processors for MacBooks. Tonight’s Apple event could be the start of this new journey for the tech giant. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE vs Apple iPhone12 Mini - Head to Head Comparison with All Features and Specs

How to watch Apple event

Tonight the event will begin at 10am PST which is around 11:30am IST, an hour late from the usual Apple events. Similar to the previous virtual launch events this one too will be streamed live on YouTube, the Apple Events website as well as Apple TV app. The event will be streamed live straight from Apple Park. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra - Head to Head Comparison with Specs and Price

What announcements to expect

Tonight’s event is expected to be all about hardware announcements unlike WWDC 2020 which is mostly around iOS, iPadOs, MacOS, WatchOS and other software-related news. As the name of the event ‘One More Thing’ suggests the tech giant will make announcements that it hasn’t spoken about or highlighted in the previous launch events this year.

Apple so far this year has made announcements related to iPhones, iOS, iPads, Apple Watch among others but there have been no announcements related to MacBooks. Tonight’s event is said to be all about MacBooks bundled with its own silicon. The company is yet to reveal official details about these new MacBook models.

Besides the upcoming refreshed MacBooks the tech giant is also rumoured to launch the long-awaited AirTags which is in the works for a very long time now.

As per a report by Bloomberg, Apple is pushing the production of the latest 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models and also the 13-inch MacBook Air model. It is reported that the Macs with smaller screens are ahead in production and two of the models will be shown at tonight’s event. The report further suggests that the MacBook models will have no visible changes apart from the ARM based silicon chip that is likely to be based on the A14 Bionic chip that runs the latest iPhone 12 models. These MacBooks are said to be produced at Apple’s China unit.