Apple expected to launch four iPhones in 2020 to boost sales: Report

Apple is said to unveil three iPhones in 2020 with OLED screens, with display sizes of 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch. Here's everything you need to know.

Image credits: Cashkaro and OnLeaks

Apple will reportedly launch four iPhones with significant specifications in 2020. The Cupertino giant is said to unveil three iPhones with OLED screens, with display sizes of 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch. The devices might also offer 5G connectivity and advanced 3D sensing camera technology.

Furthermore, the fourth iPhone could feature an iPhone 8-like design. This variant might lack 5G connectivity as well as OLED panel, GSMArena reports. The new line-up would help the company sell 195 million units in 2020, up from an estimated 180 million in 2019, the report quoted a J.P. Morgan Chase note as saying. A report from JPMorgan revealed Apple will try to boost its iPhone sales in 2020 by launching four models.

Next-gen Apple iPhones to feature redesigned logic board, bigger batteries

Apple will also have its own 5G modem ready by 2022-23 which should reduce the iPhone-maker’s dependence on Qualcomm, it added. It is also being speculated that the upcoming iPhone XR 2 is coming with Apple’s A13 processor made with a second-generation 7nm process that would increase battery performance, thus offering a longer battery life as compared to the iPhone XR.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max Hands-On

Meanwhile, popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple is planning to upgrade the camera resolution and set-up in its 2019 line-up. The front camera would be upgraded from 7MP to 12MP. A triple-camera set-up would be installed in the 6.5-inch and 5.8-inch OLED iPhones, along with a new super-wide 12MP lens.

Besides, the recently leaked logic board revealed that the next-gen Apple iPhone will have a rectangular logic board. It will also offer a big battery, as per the same source. It will also make room for the rumored triple rear camera setup on the phones. As of result of the new logic board design, we can expect bigger batteries on the upcoming iPhones.

Earlier this year, Kuo wrote in his note that the iPhone XS successor will come with a 20 percent bigger battery. He also mentioned that the iPhone XS Max successor will come with a 10 percent bigger battery. Also, the iPhone XR successor will reportedly see a slight bump in battery capacity.

With inputs from IANS

Apple expected to launch four iPhones in 2020 to boost sales: Report

Apple expected to launch four iPhones in 2020 to boost sales: Report

Apple expected to launch four iPhones in 2020 to boost sales: Report

Apple expected to launch four iPhones in 2020 to boost sales: Report
