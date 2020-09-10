comscore Apple comes with own face mask and it's FDA approved | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple has designed face mask for its employees and it's FDA approved
News

Apple has designed face mask for its employees and it's FDA approved

News

Apple will be offering these to its employees at the campus and retail stores in the coming week.

  • Published: September 10, 2020 9:22 PM IST
Apple Store Hong Kong Stock

Image Credit: Karthekayan Iyer

Apple is the latest company to dive into the face mask segment. With the pandemic still causing infections, wearing masks is a must. So, the iPhone maker has come up with its unique version of the mask called Face Mask. This has been designed by the same engineering team that has developed iPhone and iPads over the years. Also Read - Epic Games to stop “Sign-in with Apple” logging from September 11

However, Apple has strictly made these for its own employees. So, all the people working at the retail store and in its campus will be provided one of these. They will start shipping the face masks to the employees in the coming weeks. As mentioned in this report, the Apple ClearMask has a three-layer design. This includes the filter that blocks incoming and outgoing particles, the bacteria stuff as well. The masks are reusable, allowing you to wash and reuse each of these for up to 5 times. Also Read - Apple event on September 15 could focus on new iPad and Apple Watch Series 6

Watch: Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review

Apple has made sure the materials used to make the mask were carefully selected. And they have made sure none of the materials used affect the supply chain situation for other important medical equipments. The face masks from Apple already got FDA-approved, allowing them to manufacture and offer it to employees. The Apple Face Mask is lightweight and comfortable to wear. It shows the full face of the person wearing, allowing better communication at the retail floor. Also Read - Apple rolls out iOS 13.7 with COVID Exposure Notification: Here's how it works

Epic Games to stop “Sign-in with Apple” logging from September 11

Also Read

Epic Games to stop “Sign-in with Apple” logging from September 11

Apple to host launch event on September 15

The brand announced dates for its new launch on September 15. However, this event will not be focused on the much-awaited iPhone 12 series. Instead, the brand will be unveiling the new iPad and its Apple Watch Series 6 at the event. The affair would be the first of its kind where we have a main Apple event around September but no new iPhone in it. However, the move wouldn’t exactly be a shocker since the brand had already announced back in July that their new iPhone series had been delayed.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 10, 2020 9:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

OnePlus upcoming OxygenOS version could bring 8K 960fps video recording support
News
OnePlus upcoming OxygenOS version could bring 8K 960fps video recording support
Apple designs new FDA-approved Face Mask for its store employees

News

Apple designs new FDA-approved Face Mask for its store employees

Xiaomi MIUI Health app can now track heart rate camera

News

Xiaomi MIUI Health app can now track heart rate camera

Motorola Moto E7 Plus specifications and price listed ahead of launch

News

Motorola Moto E7 Plus specifications and price listed ahead of launch

Poco F1 receives MIUI 12 update based on Android 10: Check details

News

Poco F1 receives MIUI 12 update based on Android 10: Check details

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions

Redmi 9 Prime review: Take a bow, Xiaomi

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

OnePlus upcoming OxygenOS version could bring 8K 960fps video recording support

Apple designs new FDA-approved Face Mask for its store employees

Xiaomi MIUI Health app can now track heart rate camera

Motorola Moto E7 Plus specifications and price listed ahead of launch

Poco F1 receives MIUI 12 update based on Android 10: Check details

BGR Talks: Nodding Head Games founder Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh, Avichal Singh

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple designs new FDA-approved Face Mask for its store employees

News

Apple designs new FDA-approved Face Mask for its store employees
Epic Games to stop Sign-in with Apple from September 11

Gaming

Epic Games to stop Sign-in with Apple from September 11
Bose's new wireless earbuds likely to be called QuietComfort Earbuds, to rival AirPods Pro

News

Bose's new wireless earbuds likely to be called QuietComfort Earbuds, to rival AirPods Pro
Apple event on September 15 to focus on iPad, Apple Watch 6

News

Apple event on September 15 to focus on iPad, Apple Watch 6
iPhone 12-series can have 15W fast wireless charging

News

iPhone 12-series can have 15W fast wireless charging

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Reno 4 SE स्मार्टफोन MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

ओप्पो ए32 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है इसकी कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review : मिडरेंज में बेहतर विकल्प लेकिन दमदार नहीं

6000mAh बैटरी और पांच कैमरे वाले Realme C15 की सेल आज रात 8 बजे

Realme Watch S Pro सर्टिफिकेशनल साइट पर हुआ स्पॉट, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review
BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans

Features

BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans
Nokia 5.3 Camera Review

Reviews

Nokia 5.3 Camera Review
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill

News

OnePlus upcoming OxygenOS version could bring 8K 960fps video recording support
News
OnePlus upcoming OxygenOS version could bring 8K 960fps video recording support
Apple designs new FDA-approved Face Mask for its store employees

News

Apple designs new FDA-approved Face Mask for its store employees
Xiaomi MIUI Health app can now track heart rate camera

News

Xiaomi MIUI Health app can now track heart rate camera
Motorola Moto E7 Plus specifications and price listed ahead of launch

News

Motorola Moto E7 Plus specifications and price listed ahead of launch
Poco F1 receives MIUI 12 update based on Android 10: Check details

News

Poco F1 receives MIUI 12 update based on Android 10: Check details

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers