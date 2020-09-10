Apple is the latest company to dive into the face mask segment. With the pandemic still causing infections, wearing masks is a must. So, the iPhone maker has come up with its unique version of the mask called Face Mask. This has been designed by the same engineering team that has developed iPhone and iPads over the years. Also Read - Epic Games to stop “Sign-in with Apple” logging from September 11

However, Apple has strictly made these for its own employees. So, all the people working at the retail store and in its campus will be provided one of these. They will start shipping the face masks to the employees in the coming weeks. As mentioned in this report, the Apple ClearMask has a three-layer design. This includes the filter that blocks incoming and outgoing particles, the bacteria stuff as well. The masks are reusable, allowing you to wash and reuse each of these for up to 5 times.

Apple has made sure the materials used to make the mask were carefully selected. And they have made sure none of the materials used affect the supply chain situation for other important medical equipments. The face masks from Apple already got FDA-approved, allowing them to manufacture and offer it to employees. The Apple Face Mask is lightweight and comfortable to wear. It shows the full face of the person wearing, allowing better communication at the retail floor.

