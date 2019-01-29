Apple FaceTime bug puts your privacy at risks, Apple to fix 'later this week'

A bug has been discovered in Apple‘s FaceTime video calling application, which is making rounds on the web. The bug seems to be a serious privacy issue as it allows an iOS user to silently snoop on others. The flaw reportedly lets users listen to the person on the other end, whether the person has accepted or discarded the call. A few reports also suggest that the bug also allows one to see the video of the person on the other end before the call is even picked up.

9to5Mac reported that the issue has been acknowledged by Apple and the glitch will be fixed. The Cupertino giant will release the update via a software patch later this week. “We’re aware of this issue and we have identified a fix that will be released in a software update later this week,” an Apple spokesperson said. The company incorporated its multi-person FaceTime calling last year via a software update.

iOS users are advised to not use the FaceTime application for now and to protect your privacy, turn off FaceTime. To disable the feature, just head to the settings menu > FaceTime > toggle the button right at the top. Besides, this seems to be a very serious privacy issue. Additionally, Apple, which always boasts of its privacy record, recently ran a 13-floor billboard at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 in Las Vegas saying, “What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone.” Besides, the company is reportedly planning to upgrade its TV app with support for subscriptions sometime around April, the cited source said.