Apple Far Out event: iPhone 14, Watch Pro, AirPods Pro 2 to launch tonight

Apple is all set to host its annual event tonight. This year's event dubbed as the 'Far Out' event will see the company announcing its next-generation of iPhones and wearables. In addition to the iPhone 14 series and the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple is also expected to launch two new smartwatches — a rugged Apple Watch Pro and a pocket-friendly Apple Watch SE 2. Additionally, the company is tipped to launch the second-generation of its AirPods Pro TWS earbuds. Ahead of the Far Out event, here is everything we know about the upcoming Apple event.

How to watch Apple’s Far Out event online

Apple's Far Out will start at 10:30PM tonight. Apple will be live streaming the iPhone 14 launch event from the Steve Jobs Theatre in its headquarters in Cuptertino, California in the Apple TV app and its official website, apple.com, and the Apple Events page. In addition to this, the company will be streaming the event on its official YouTube page.

What to expect from Apple’s Far Out event

As mentioned before, Apple is tipped to launch a host of new devices at its event tonight. So, here is everything that Apple is expected to launch tonight.

iPhone 14 series

Apple will launchthe iPhone 13 successor, that is, iPhone 14 series, at its event tonight. However, word is that Apple will be making slight tweaks to the iPhone 14 lineup this year. Instead of introducing the iPhone 14 Mini, which would have been the true successor to the iPhone 13 Mini, the company will be launching the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max with satellite connectivity this year.

Additionally reports have hinted towards the company introducing its A16 Bionic chipset in the Pro models and retaining the A15 Bionic in the non-Pro models. In addition to this, word is that the iPhone 14 Pro series smartphones will get a triple rear camera, which includes a 48MP wide-angle sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a telephoto lens. Reports also suggest that the vanilla iPhone 14 will be $100 cheaper than the iPhone 13 while the iPhone 14 Pro variants will be slightly pricier than the iPhone 13 Pro series devices.

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple is not expected to introduce any major changes in its Apple Watch Series 7 successor. As per reports, Apple Watch Series 8 is likely to be available in three 41mm, 45mm, and 50mm dial sizes and be powered by the S8 chipset. The upcoming Apple Watch is likely to come with an inbuilt-sensor to detect the body temperature. While the body temperature sensor is not expected to give precise readings as a thermometer but it is likely to alert users if they have a fever. It is also tipped to get advanced sleep tracking features.

Apple Watch Pro

Apple is likely to go big on its Pro series devices this year, which includes the Apple Watch Pro. This smartwatch is tipped to come with a titanium casing, a bigger display, and a longer battery life. Just like the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch Pro will be powered by the company’s S8 chipset and come with a bigger 47mm casing.

Apple Watch SE 2

Apple is also expected to launch its second-generation budget smartwatch dubbed as the Apple Watch SE 2 at the event. While it is expected to be powered by the company’s latest S8 chipset it is tipped to retain the design of the original Apple Watch SE. On the feature front, the Apple Watch SE 2 is expected to miss out on body temperature sensor that will be a part of the Apple Watch Series 8.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

In addition to smartwatches, Apple is also tipped to launch the second-generation of its AirPods Pro 2 TWS earbuds. These earbuds are tipped to be powered by Apple’s H1 processor and offer support for the company’s lossless audio codec (ALAC) along with a longer battery life, a redesigned charging case, more robust Find My Capabilities and support for Bluetooth 5.2.

Apple AR/VR headset

Lastly, the company is also likely to announce its much-awaited AR/VR headset at the event. Some reports suggest that Apple could showcase the device at its event tonight and then make it available next, other suggest that the company could miss out on the 2022 launch window completely. On the feature front, Apple’s mixed reality headset is likely to run the company’s new Reality OS and offer up to 8K resolution.