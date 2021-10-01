comscore Apple Festive Offer: Free AirPods with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, how to claim the deal
Apple Festive Offer: Free AirPods with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, how to claim the deal

The free AirPods offer with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini is available only on Apple’s Online Store. This deal is available only for a limited period between October 7 and November 4. Know details.

apple iphone 12 offer

Ahead of the festive season, Apple has announced a bumper offer on last year’s iPhones dubbed the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini. As a part of the festive offer, the US-based tech giant has announced to offer free AirPods with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini but only for a limited period. The Pro models – iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max – have been discontinued in India following the launch of the iPhone 13 series. Also Read - iPad Air 2022 OLED displays cancelled, to launch in 2024: Report

The free AirPods offer is available only on Apple’s Online Store. This deal is available only for a limited period between October 7 and November 4. So, consumers who wanted to purchase the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 12 for a really long time should get it between the festive offer time since the free AirPods will be an added advantage for them. Also Read - iPhone 13 series facing production issues due to COVID-19 wave: Report

As a part of the festive offer, customers can get the standard AirPods with Charging Case free ad save Rs 14900. Alternatively, they can pay extra to upgrade to the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case or the AirPods Pro. Also Read - India's CCI must introduce anti-competitive practices for global tech giants, allow Indian businesses to flourish

Soon after the launch of the iPhone 13 series in India, Apple dropped the price of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini in India.

iPhone 12 price in India

–The iPhone 12 64GB storage model is available at a price of Rs 65,900. The model was previously available at a price of Rs 79,900.
–The iPhone 12 128GB storage model now comes at a price of Rs 70,900. This model was previously available at Rs 84,900.
–iPhone 12 256GB storage now comes at Rs 80,900. This model was previously available at Rs 94,900.

iPhone 12 mini price in India

–iPhone 12 mini 64GB storage model now comes at a price of Rs 59,900. This model was previously available at Rs 69,900.
–iPhone 12 mini 128GB storage comes at Rs 64,900. This model was earlier available at Rs 74,900.
–The iPhone 12 mini 256GB storage model now comes at a price of Rs 74,900. This model was previously available at Rs 84,900.

  • Published Date: October 1, 2021 11:54 AM IST

