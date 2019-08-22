comscore Apple files several unreleased devices in Eurasian Database
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple files several unreleased devices in Eurasian Database
News

Apple files several unreleased devices in Eurasian Database

News

Apple September Event - Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Apple Watch Series 5 expected to headline the event next month.

  • Published: August 22, 2019 2:27 PM IST
Apple-iPhone-XI-VS-iPhone-XI-Max-2019-leak-images-render

Image credits: Cashkaro and OnLeaks

Just weeks away from its annual September event, Apple has filed several unreleased iPhone, Apple Watch, and Mac model numbers with the Eurasian Economic Commission. There appears to be over a dozen new iPhone models listed as running iOS 13. The EEC listing also shows four new Apple Watch models running watchOS 6. These listings suggest that Apple has multiple device announcements planned for its September hardware event.

According to MacRumors, 11 model numbers of Mac have been filed. Interestingly, all of them have either been released or were already filed in June as running macOS Mojave. The listing further indicates that these devices have merely been updated to reflect macOS Catalina. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models, which were first seen in the Eurasian database in May, have also been re-registered.

Apple iPhone 11-series to come with USB Type-C charger: Report

Also Read

Apple iPhone 11-series to come with USB Type-C charger: Report

The leaks so far indicate that iPhone maker might announce its new devices on September 10. The details about the launch date appeared in the beta build of iOS 13. The date perfectly aligns with second week of September, when Apple usually announces new devices. As per the report, the new iPhone and Apple Watch models would very likely be unveiled in September. The new Macs will likely arrive in October or later.

The company is expected to launch three new iPhone models this year as well. They will be successors to iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. If rumors turn true then they will be called iPhone 11R, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The naming scheme will bring some clarity to the evolving iPhone lineup. There are also rumors of Apple adding Pencil support to iPhone 11 Pro lineup this year.

Apple Watch Series 5 to launch in 'titanium' and 'ceramic' versions

Also Read

Apple Watch Series 5 to launch in 'titanium' and 'ceramic' versions

Eurasian Economic Commission filings have prematurely revealed upcoming products in the past too. These listings suggest that iPhone and Apple Watch will headline this year’s event. The new Apple Watch Series 5 is expected to come in titanium and ceramic versions.

(With inputs from IANS)

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 22, 2019 2:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Apple files several unreleased devices in Eurasian Database
News
Apple files several unreleased devices in Eurasian Database
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 pre-orders twice as high as Galaxy Note 9's in South Korea

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 pre-orders twice as high as Galaxy Note 9's in South Korea

Lava Z93 launched in India for Rs 7,999: Specifications, features

News

Lava Z93 launched in India for Rs 7,999: Specifications, features

Huawei Harmony OS-powered smartphone is not on cards yet

News

Huawei Harmony OS-powered smartphone is not on cards yet

Intel unveils 8 new 10th Gen Comet Lake processors

News

Intel unveils 8 new 10th Gen Comet Lake processors

Most Popular

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ First Impressions

Microsoft contractors can reportedly listen to Xbox users' voice chats

Apple files several unreleased devices in Eurasian Database

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 pre-orders twice as high as Galaxy Note 9's in South Korea

Lava Z93 launched in India for Rs 7,999: Specifications, features

Huawei Harmony OS-powered smartphone is not on cards yet

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple files several unreleased devices in Eurasian Database

News

Apple files several unreleased devices in Eurasian Database
Apple iPhone 11-series to come with USB Type-C charger: Report

News

Apple iPhone 11-series to come with USB Type-C charger: Report
Huami's new Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 set to launch on August 27

News

Huami's new Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 set to launch on August 27
Huawei gets 90-day extension on its temporary general license

News

Huawei gets 90-day extension on its temporary general license
Apple Watch Series 5 to launch in 'titanium' and 'ceramic' versions

News

Apple Watch Series 5 to launch in 'titanium' and 'ceramic' versions

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Galaxy M30: जानें क्या है अंतर

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन MediaTek Helio G90T के साथ होंगे लॉन्च, 29 अगस्त को होगा लॉन्च

LG K50S और K40S स्मार्टफोन हुए पेश, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Samsung Galaxy M30s स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च से पहले फिर हुआ स्पॉट, जानें खूबियां

Tata Sky ब्रॉडबैंड यूजर्स को मिल रहा है 6 महीने तक का फ्री सब्सक्रिप्शन

News

Microsoft contractors can reportedly listen to Xbox users' voice chats
News
Microsoft contractors can reportedly listen to Xbox users' voice chats
Apple files several unreleased devices in Eurasian Database

News

Apple files several unreleased devices in Eurasian Database
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 pre-orders twice as high as Galaxy Note 9's in South Korea

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 pre-orders twice as high as Galaxy Note 9's in South Korea
Lava Z93 launched in India for Rs 7,999: Specifications, features

News

Lava Z93 launched in India for Rs 7,999: Specifications, features
Huawei Harmony OS-powered smartphone is not on cards yet

News

Huawei Harmony OS-powered smartphone is not on cards yet