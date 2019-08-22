Apple files several unreleased devices in Eurasian Database

Just weeks away from its annual September event, Apple has filed several unreleased iPhone, Apple Watch, and Mac model numbers with the Eurasian Economic Commission. There appears to be over a dozen new iPhone models listed as running iOS 13. The EEC listing also shows four new Apple Watch models running watchOS 6. These listings suggest that Apple has multiple device announcements planned for its September hardware event.

According to MacRumors, 11 model numbers of Mac have been filed. Interestingly, all of them have either been released or were already filed in June as running macOS Mojave. The listing further indicates that these devices have merely been updated to reflect macOS Catalina. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models, which were first seen in the Eurasian database in May, have also been re-registered.

The leaks so far indicate that iPhone maker might announce its new devices on September 10. The details about the launch date appeared in the beta build of iOS 13. The date perfectly aligns with second week of September, when Apple usually announces new devices. As per the report, the new iPhone and Apple Watch models would very likely be unveiled in September. The new Macs will likely arrive in October or later.

The company is expected to launch three new iPhone models this year as well. They will be successors to iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. If rumors turn true then they will be called iPhone 11R, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The naming scheme will bring some clarity to the evolving iPhone lineup. There are also rumors of Apple adding Pencil support to iPhone 11 Pro lineup this year.

Eurasian Economic Commission filings have prematurely revealed upcoming products in the past too. These listings suggest that iPhone and Apple Watch will headline this year’s event. The new Apple Watch Series 5 is expected to come in titanium and ceramic versions.

(With inputs from IANS)