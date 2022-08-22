comscore Apple finishes iOS 16 development ahead of iPhone 14 launch, macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16 coming in October
Apple finishes iOS 16 development ahead of iPhone 14 launch, macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16 coming soon

With iOS 16, Apple now allows users to press and hold to edit their iPhone lockscreen.

iOS 16

Apple finishes iOS 16 development ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Report

In the latest edition of his “Power On” newsletter, Mark Gurman has claimed that the Cupertino based tech giant Apple may release the iOS 16 and watchOS 9 in September alongside new iPhone 14 as well as Apple Watch Series 8 models. However, Gurman adds that macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16’s releases are instead scheduled for October. Also Read - Apple September event: iPhone 14 series, Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2 to arrive next month

“The iOS 16.0 update, which Apple engineers finished work on this past week, is due to launch in September alongside watchOS 9. Those updates will correspond with the new hardware. The macOS Ventura and iPadOS upgrades, on the other hand, are now scheduled for October (after Stage Manager-related delays to the iPad software) to match the new hardware lineup,” Gurman mentioned in the newsletter. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 series may include iPhone 14 mini as iPhone 13 mini successor

With iOS 16, Apple now allows users to press and hold to edit their iPhone lockscreen. Users can change the fonts and add lock screen widgets like temperature, activity rings and a calendar. Users will also be able to edit any message they have sent. You can recall messages as well. Hence, unsend is a major change. Also Read - Shazam celebrates 20th anniversary with over 70 billion song recognitions

iOS 16 introduces new Focus behaviour widgets and lock screen looks. Users can have different lock screen for work and different lock screen for workout. Additionally, they can even add Focus filters within the apps, for example, Calendar, Mail, Messages, and Safari can display only the content that is relevant to a user’s Focus.

With iOS 16, users can set up a new device for their child with the help of iCloud. They can use parental controls that they had set on the previous device. Users will get tips for updating settings for their kids as they grow old like reminders to check location sharing settings, sharing iCloud Plus subscriptions and more.

Apart from new iPhone models, Apple may also introduce three new Apple Watches, including the Watch 8, a budget Watch SE model, and even a new Watch Extreme Edition along with AirPods Pro 2 at the event. Gurman said the launch event for Apple’s next iPhone products will likely be online-only, like previous instances during the pandemic. Apple will go for the digital-only event despite hosting some developers in person at WWDC earlier. While the event will likely take place on September 7, a Wednesday, Apple has told its store workers to prepare for a launch on September 16.

  Published Date: August 22, 2022 1:16 PM IST

