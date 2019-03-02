comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple fires 190 employees from self-driving car project: Report
News

Apple fires 190 employees from self-driving car project: Report

News

The layoffs in Santa Clara and Sunnyvale by Apple would take effect from April 16.

  • Published: March 2, 2019 3:55 PM IST
Apple store

Image Credit: Pixabay

Apple has reportedly confirmed it is firing 190 employees from its ambitious self-driving car project called Titan.

According to a report in San Francisco Chronicle late Wednesday, the Cupertino-based company has laid off mostly engineers, including 38 engineering programme managers, 33 hardware engineers, 31 product design engineers and 22 software engineers.

The layoffs in Santa Clara and Sunnyvale would take effect from April 16, according to an Apple filing with the California Employment Development Department.

CNBC reported in January that layoffs were occurring in Apple’s self-driving car division. Apple previously cut hundreds of jobs in the self-driving car division in 2016.

In August 2018, Tesla’s former engineering Vice President Doug Field was appointed by Apple to lead team Titan.

The fleet of Apple’s self-driving programmes is made up of 66 Lexus RX450h SUVs, each of which is fitted with huge racks of LIDAR and radar sensors as well as cameras, roaming around the San Francisco Bay Area to perfect the sensors, computer systems and software required for a vehicle to safely drive itself, AppleInsider reported.

The iPhone-maker is also said to be applying some of the Titan-technology into a self-driving shuttle program titled “Palo Alto to Infinite Loop” or “PAIL” — intended to ferry Apple employees between the Bay Area campuses, using specially modified Volkswagen vans, the report added.

In May 2018, with 55 self-driving cars and 83 drivers, Apple touched the second highest number of self-driving cars in California after General Motor’s Cruise, which had 104 vehicles.

  • Published Date: March 2, 2019 3:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Oxygen OS 9.0.4 with January security patch and Google Duo integration
thumb-img
Trending
10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset
thumb-img
Trending
Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera
thumb-img
Trending
Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile age limit imposed in response to complaints against the game
Gaming
PUBG Mobile age limit imposed in response to complaints against the game
iQOO smartphone from Vivo launched with Snapdragon 855, 44W SuperFlash Charge and more

News

iQOO smartphone from Vivo launched with Snapdragon 855, 44W SuperFlash Charge and more

Samsung Galaxy M20 is getting a new update with March 2019 security patch, improved camera and more

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 is getting a new update with March 2019 security patch, improved camera and more

Realme 3 rumor roundup

News

Realme 3 rumor roundup

After Reliance Jio and Vodafone, Airtel VoLTE service now supports national roaming

News

After Reliance Jio and Vodafone, Airtel VoLTE service now supports national roaming

Most Popular

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 First Impressions

Huawei Mate X First Impressions

Nokia 9 Pureview First Impressions: Takes computational photography to a whole new level

Apple fires 190 employees from self-driving car project: Report

Cabinet approves Aadhaar Ordinance to allow voluntary use as ID proof for bank accounts

Honor Magic 2 with 3D Face Unlock to soon launch

Samsung Galaxy A40 launch in Europe imminent, could be priced 249 Euros

ACT Fibernet launches its services in Jaipur with 3 new services

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple fires 190 employees from self-driving car project: Report

News

Apple fires 190 employees from self-driving car project: Report
Apple Watch leads global smartwatch market with 51% share in Q4 2018

News

Apple Watch leads global smartwatch market with 51% share in Q4 2018
Apple Watch may offer sleep tracking feature in future: Report

News

Apple Watch may offer sleep tracking feature in future: Report
Apple may launch 6K monitor, AirPower, AirPods 2, iPhones with bilateral wireless charging: Kuo

News

Apple may launch 6K monitor, AirPower, AirPods 2, iPhones with bilateral wireless charging: Kuo
Top smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top smartphone deals of the day

हिंदी समाचार

लॉन्च से पहले फ्लिपकार्ट ने कन्फर्म की Realme 3 स्मार्टफोन की ये स्पेसिफिकेशंस

आइडिया यूजर्स ऐसे चेक करें अपना बैलेंस, डाटा और वैलिडिटी

संक्रामक रोगों के रोकथाम के लिए मददगार हो सकते हैं स्मार्टफोन : स्टडी

भारत में जल्द लॉन्च होगा 10.or G2, जानें इस स्मार्टफोन की स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

सैमसंग Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 और Galaxy M30 में कौन सा है दमदार स्मार्टफोन

News

Apple fires 190 employees from self-driving car project: Report
News
Apple fires 190 employees from self-driving car project: Report
Cabinet approves Aadhaar Ordinance to allow voluntary use as ID proof for bank accounts

News

Cabinet approves Aadhaar Ordinance to allow voluntary use as ID proof for bank accounts
Honor Magic 2 with 3D Face Unlock to soon launch

News

Honor Magic 2 with 3D Face Unlock to soon launch
Samsung Galaxy A40 launch in Europe imminent, could be priced 249 Euros

News

Samsung Galaxy A40 launch in Europe imminent, could be priced 249 Euros
ACT Fibernet launches its services in Jaipur with 3 new services

News

ACT Fibernet launches its services in Jaipur with 3 new services