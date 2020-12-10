Apple s Fitness+ subscription will launch on December 14

Apple announced the Fitness+ subscription service alongside the Watch Series 6 earlier this year in September. At the event, the company confirmed that the Apple Fitness+ subscription service will be available for users by the end of this year. The company has now announced that the subscription service will be available for users starting December 14. The fitness service will be available at a price starting at $9.99 per month. The service is compatible with select Apple Watch models only. Also Read - Apple Days sale on Flipkart starts but where are the discounts?

The Fitness+ subscription service offers 10 popular workout types including high intensity interval training (HIIT), strength, yoga, dance, core, cycling, treadmill (for running and walking), rowing, and mindful cooldown. Currently, Fitness+ will be available in markets such as Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US. There are no details for now on whether the service will be launched in India or not.

Apple's Fitness+ price will start at a monthly price of $9.99 (which roughly translates to Rs 700) per month in the US. The subscription plan can be shared with up to six family members at the same price.

Fitness+ also comes bundled in the Apple One Premier plan which starts at $29.95 (roughly around Rs 2,200) per month. Apple One service also offers access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and 2TB of iCloud storage.

Apple previously announced that as a part of the introductory offer, buyers of Apple Watch Series 3 or later models will be offered three months of free Apple Fitness+ service. On the other hand, existing Apple Watch users will get one month of Fitness+ subscription free of cost and post which they will require a subscription.

The subscription service is compatible with various devices including iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad mini 4 or later, iPad Air 2, or iPad Air (3rd generation or later). It is also supported on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD once upgraded to tvOS 14.3.