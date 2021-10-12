Apple releases iOS 15.0.2 update for iPhone users. With the new update, Apple brings several bug and security fixes. Eligible iPhone users can head over to the Settings menu to install the latest update. Ensure to connect the smartphone with a stable WiFi network before installing the update. Also Read - Top 5 gaming phone deals under Rs 30,000 on Amazon

According to Apple's release notes, the updates address several issues, including bugs in the Find My app that prevented the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe as well as AirTag from connecting or appearing in the app.

The update also adds fix for a CarPlay bug that could cause CarPlay to fail to open audio apps, and an issue that could cause device restore or updates to fail on iPhone 13 models.

In addition, there is also a fix for a glitch that saw photos saved to your library from Messages deleted after removing the associated thread or message.

One can update an iPhone or iPad right now by going to Settings > General > Software Update and following the prompts.

Apple has also started rolling out iOS 12.5.5 to older models of the iPhone and iPad.

The update is available for the iPad Air, the iPad mini 2, and iPad mini 3, as well as the 6th gen iPod touch, iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus. All of these devices were dropped from support with iOS 13.

The iOS 12.5.5 update addresses issues related to maliciously crafted PDFs, web content, and apps.

Apple had previously rolled out iOS 12.5.4 in June with security fixes for WebKit vulnerabilities and other issues.

(With inputs from IANS)