Apple has been a part of the rumour chain for the launch of its first-ever foldable iPhone. The Cupertino tech major is finally expected to jump onto the foldable device bandwagon and launch a possible polished version of it, something it is capable of doing.

We have already seen a bunch of rumours regarding the same and the latest buzz is related to the possible design the first foldable iPhone might get. Keep on reading to know more about it.

Foldable iPhone design to get a clamshell design?

A new video by popular tipster Jon Prosser tells about the design of the foldable iPhone, purportedly called the iPhone Flip. It is revealed that Apple has been working on two kinds of prototypes for its foldable iPhone.

Since we have seen two major types of foldable smartphones (that came from Samsung, Motorola, and Huawei), it’s safe to say that one type would be clamshell, much like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and another one would open up vertically like a book like the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

However, which one is Apple inclined towards? The video reveals that Apple is likely to follow the leads of Samsung and launch an iPhone with a clamshell design. This means it will open up horizontally. This comes in after previous rumours that also hint at a clamshell-like foldable iPhone.

While we don’t know why Apple would go for a clamshell-style foldable iPhone, the decision could be coming after testing both the types. There are chances Apple’s deal with Samsung for foldable displays could be another reason.

As for other details, we don’t know what all specifications and features the device will carry. However, we do have an idea that it will come with funky colour options. Think of the iPhone 11 colours and you will get an idea. This also suggests that Apple might be targeting a younger audience with the launch of a foldable phone, that too, with reasonable pricing. But, it could be unlikely as Apple devices are expensive.

The video also gives us a glimpse of a concept image of the iPhone Flip, which pretty much resembles the Galaxy Z Flip but with an iPhone-like rear camera module, the Apple logo, and no notch.

Funky foldable iPhone?

If the new leak is to be believed, we might have ourselves a funky foldable iPhone, which can very well stand out from the existing foldable Android smartphones. It could prove to be a fun approach towards a foldable device, instead of making it a serious one that is meant to do all the multitasking.

Since the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11 have been best-selling devices, we can safely say we like the colour choices coming with them. A foldable iPhone in those colours can prove to be equally popular and with expected beefy specs, who knows the phone might lead the segment too.

While a foldable Apple iPhone is slated to arrive in 2022, the video says this might not happen. Let’s see when it does.

