comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple's foldable iPhone to launch in 2020 with a distinct design: Report
News

Apple's foldable iPhone to launch in 2020 with a distinct design: Report

News

Apple fans will have to wait for the foldable iPhone as the company is said to launch it in 2020.

  • Updated: January 17, 2019 2:12 PM IST
Apple iPhone XR (4)

Image credit: Rehan Hooda

Several big tech giants are already working on their foldable smartphones, and are expected to flaunt them this year. While Samsung has already showcased its foldable device at its developer conference back in November 2018, we can say that the South Korean giant’s foldable Galaxy F has mostly been the part of the rumor mill among the other big brands.

Additionally, the world got its first glimpse at the foldable phone when Royole showed off its FlexPai phone at CES 2019. Samsung too showcased its bendable phone at the biggest tech show of the year. Companies like Huawei and LG are also said to be working on foldable smartphones, that we might witness this year.

Of course, Apple wouldn’t want to be left out. Per reports, the Cupertino-based giant is also developing its own foldable device, but with a distinct approach. The report asserts that Apple’s phone will feature an outward folding design, which is opposite to the inward folding Samsung Galaxy F. This way, Apple‘s phone would be easier to handle to do things and cheaper too. However, following this approach, the smartphone will be bulkier.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max Hands-On

Additionally, a statement of Samsung’s head of Design Innovation Center suggested that Apple could be working on an ‘outie’ foldable iPhone. “Compared to the wrap-around display phone — which Apple seems to be looking into as one possible design for its foldable model.” Besides, Apple fans will have to wait for the foldable iPhone as the company is said to launch it in 2020. However, its too early to assume things, therefore, users are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

  • Published Date: January 17, 2019 2:05 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 17, 2019 2:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Sony Xperia XZ4 to feature 21:9 screen
thumb-img
News
Amazon Echo Input launched in India; available for Rs 2,999
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite sued yet again for its Orange Justice dance by the mother of ‘Orange Shirt Kid’
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 update brings January 2019 Android security update

Sponsored

Most Popular

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Review

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Apple's foldable iPhone to launch in 2020 with a distinct design: Report

Spotify India launch date could be January 31 report

Ola Money Postpaid to expand to more than 150 million users

Google Pixel 3: Modders figure out a way to increase the speed of wireless charging; may be risky

Railways links locomotives via ISRO satellites to automatically feed train status

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple's foldable iPhone to launch in 2020 with a distinct design: Report

News

Apple's foldable iPhone to launch in 2020 with a distinct design: Report
Top smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top smartphone deals of the day
Samsung Galaxy S10 in-display fingerprint sensor won’t support screen protectors

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 in-display fingerprint sensor won’t support screen protectors
Motorola's new RAZR foldable phone could cost $1,500: Report

News

Motorola's new RAZR foldable phone could cost $1,500: Report
Samsung Galaxy A4+ running Android Pie spotted on Geekbench

News

Samsung Galaxy A4+ running Android Pie spotted on Geekbench

हिंदी समाचार

रियलमी की 'Realpublic' सेल में इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेंगे बेहतरीन डील्स और ऑफर्स

फ्लिपकार्ट पर चल रही है iFFALCON TV Days sale : 55-इंच का 4K smart TV मिल रहा है सस्ते दाम पर

अमेजन Echo Input भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और कीमत

ओप्पो Find X एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई के साथ गीकबेंच पर हुआ लिस्ट, जल्द मिल सकती है अपडेट

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया Yunmi 118-लीटर रेफ्रिजरेटर, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Apple's foldable iPhone to launch in 2020 with a distinct design: Report
News
Apple's foldable iPhone to launch in 2020 with a distinct design: Report
Spotify India launch date could be January 31 report

News

Spotify India launch date could be January 31 report
Ola Money Postpaid to expand to more than 150 million users

News

Ola Money Postpaid to expand to more than 150 million users
Google Pixel 3: Modders figure out a way to increase the speed of wireless charging; may be risky

News

Google Pixel 3: Modders figure out a way to increase the speed of wireless charging; may be risky
Railways links locomotives via ISRO satellites to automatically feed train status

News

Railways links locomotives via ISRO satellites to automatically feed train status