Apple's foldable iPhone to launch in 2020 with a distinct design: Report

Several big tech giants are already working on their foldable smartphones, and are expected to flaunt them this year. While Samsung has already showcased its foldable device at its developer conference back in November 2018, we can say that the South Korean giant’s foldable Galaxy F has mostly been the part of the rumor mill among the other big brands.

Additionally, the world got its first glimpse at the foldable phone when Royole showed off its FlexPai phone at CES 2019. Samsung too showcased its bendable phone at the biggest tech show of the year. Companies like Huawei and LG are also said to be working on foldable smartphones, that we might witness this year.

Of course, Apple wouldn’t want to be left out. Per reports, the Cupertino-based giant is also developing its own foldable device, but with a distinct approach. The report asserts that Apple’s phone will feature an outward folding design, which is opposite to the inward folding Samsung Galaxy F. This way, Apple‘s phone would be easier to handle to do things and cheaper too. However, following this approach, the smartphone will be bulkier.

Additionally, a statement of Samsung’s head of Design Innovation Center suggested that Apple could be working on an ‘outie’ foldable iPhone. “Compared to the wrap-around display phone — which Apple seems to be looking into as one possible design for its foldable model.” Besides, Apple fans will have to wait for the foldable iPhone as the company is said to launch it in 2020. However, its too early to assume things, therefore, users are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.