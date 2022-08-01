comscore Apple is expected to launch high-end MacBook Pros, mini with M2 chip soon
Apple gears up to launch high-end MacBook Pros, mini with M2 chip

Earlier reports mentioned that Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max-equipped MacBook Pro models will arrive by the fall.

MacBook Pro

Image: Apple

Apple is likely to ramp up its Mac portfolio with high-end MacBook Pros and Mac mini with M2 silicon chip later this year. The M2 products currently includes the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the revamped MacBook Air. Also Read - iPhone 13 can be purchased at Rs 54,909 on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Check details

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, there will be a “major bump” in MacBook sales. Also Read - Apple will soon start showing ads in the App Store's Today tab

“Apple will get more momentum from the launch of new Mac minis and high-end MacBook Pros later this year,” he said late on Sunday. Also Read - iOS 16 hacks: How to edit or unsend messages in iMessage

Earlier reports mentioned that M2 Pro and M2 Max-equipped MacBook Pro models will arrive by the fall. The new Mac models will offer better internal specifications rather than receiving any major transformations.

For Mac, Apple generated revenue of $7.4 billion despite supply constraints and negative effects in the June quarter.

Mac revenues were down by 10 per cent owing to supply chain constraints and unfavourable foreign exchange rates.

Apple last month released a redesigned MacBook Air powered by the company’s M2 chip.

“M2 delivers a faster CPU, GPU, and neural engine along with higher memory bandwidth and new capabilities like Pro Res acceleration. And it continues the tremendous pace of innovation in Apple silicon for the Mac,” according to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Admitting that the company continues to have supply constraints with Mac, Cook said that “we’re encouraged by the strong response from customers to our incredible lineup”.

“iPad, like Mac, continued to see strong demand during the June quarter despite ongoing supply constraints,” the Apple CEO informed.

–IANS

  • Published Date: August 1, 2022 5:51 PM IST

