Apple gets sued by a man for 'turning him gay'

A Russian man has sued Apple after claiming that a message sent to his iPhone drove him to homosexuality, the media reported. The man is seeking more than $15,000 in damages from the iPhone maker, The Moscow Times reported on Wednesday, citing a report from the Govorit Moskva radio station.

The plaintiff, identified as D. Razumilov, alleges that he tried same-sex relationships this summer after receiving “GayCoin” via a smartphone app, instead of the Bitcoin he had sought. The sender of the GayCoins also sent a message – “do not judge without trying”.

“I thought, indeed, how can I judge something without trying it? And decided to try same-sex relationships,” Razumilov wrote in a complaint published by Govorit Moskva on Wednesday.

“I can say after the passage of two months that I’m mired in intimacy with a member of my own sex and can’t get out,” his complaint added.

“I have a steady boyfriend and I don’t know how to explain it to my parents. After receiving the aforementioned message, my life has changed for the worse and will never be normal again.”

Razumilov accused the iPhone maker of “manipulatively pushing me toward homosexuality,” which caused him “moral suffering and harm to mental health”. The suit was filed in Moscow’s Presnensky District Court last month and the court will hear the complaint on October 17.

With inputs from IANS