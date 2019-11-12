Apple Glasses may launch in 2023, one year after the AR headset

Technology giant Apple has long been rumored to be gearing up to enter the augmented reality world. Reports in the past have indicated that the company is working on its own Apple AR headset and Apple Glasses. Beyond the rumors, we don’t know much about the launch plans for the AR headset and Apple Glasses. However, a new report has revealed some new information regarding the launch of AR related-produced. According to the new information, Apple may launch its AR Headset in 2022 and AR Glasses in 2023.

Apple Glasses and AR Headset details

A new report from The Information shared the new launch timeline regarding Apple-branded AR products. The report went on to state that the information comes straight from internal Apple presentations. This launch timeline pushes the products considerably from the early timelines of a 2020 launch. This delay is likely because of technical difficulties in developing the AR technology. The Apple AR headset is internally known as N301 with a design similar to a slimmer Oculus Quest. N301 will feature both AR as well as VR features with the help of external cameras. The device will map surroundings including people, furniture, and rooms.

N301 will also feature a high-resolution screen capable of merging the virtual with the real world. The company told the employees that it will reach out to developers for the development of software in 2021. Apple is also working on its AR Glasses, a step up from the AR headset. The Glasses in question are meant to be worn for extended periods of time. Currently, the Glasses prototype seems “like high-priced sunglasses with thick frames”. The Glasses will also feature lenses that will darken when in use indicating operation.

As per a report from The Verge, Bloomberg shared another report confirming the initial information. As per the second report, Apple “recently” delayed the launch of its AR headset. It also noted that the product will be used for gaming, video streaming, and meetings. Both the products mentioned above will feature a new “3D sensor system” for operation. This new sensor will first enter the market with the iPad Pro in 2020.