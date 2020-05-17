comscore Apple Glasses might come earlier than expected, may launch in 2021
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Glasses might come earlier than expected, may launch in 2021
News

Apple Glasses might come earlier than expected, may launch in 2021

News

New report suggests the company has been working on multiple wearable devices that support AR and VR.

  • Published: May 17, 2020 2:08 PM IST
Vivo AR Glasses MWC Shanghai main

Representational Image: Vivo AR Glass during MWC

Apple is expected to launch its Glasses in 2021 itself, according to report. Previously it was mentioned the first wearable glass from Apple will be making its way in 2022. But it seems that development has been put on the burner, to prepone its launch date. Also Read - Apple to debut AR glasses as companion to iPhone in Q2 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo

This was mentioned by reliable tipster, Jon Prosser, who tweeted saying, “I can’t believe I’m going against Kuo on this one… but I believe he’s wrong. Apple Glasses are aimed for March-June 2021.” He talked about having seen them already, and mentioned they are sleek. Also Read - Huawei may launch its AR/VR Glasses at IFA 2019; trademark filed

Prosser’s admission contradicts what Ming-Chi Kuo had talked about the Glasses. Kuo pointed out the device complexity was the main reason for shipping date in 2022. The Glasses will be laminated with multiple layers for the perfect AR experience. Also Read - Google Glass could yet make a return

Apple has been steadily building its base to develop the technology that will support AR-based glasses. Few months back, it had applied for patents that will display high-res AR images and mix it with virtual reality. These developments have raised the prospect of Apple launching AR glasses for quite some time.

AR Apple Glasses via ARKit

The company already has ARKit that allows developers to create resources that will work via AR glasses. We’re just hoping Apple’s Glasses pick up better traction than Google’s wearable device.

The Apple AR headset is internally known as N301 with a design similar to a slimmer Oculus Quest. N301 will feature both AR as well as VR features with the help of external cameras. The device will map surroundings including people, furniture, and rooms.

N301 will also feature a high-resolution screen capable of merging the virtual with the real world. The Glasses will also feature lenses that will darken when in use indicating operation.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Reports also noted that the product will be used for gaming, video streaming, and meetings. Both the products mentioned above will feature a new “3D sensor system” for operation. This new sensor will first enter the market with the iPad Pro this year.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 17, 2020 2:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series could get 16GB RAM
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series could get 16GB RAM
Huawei P40 Lite 5G with Kirin 820 SoC announced

News

Huawei P40 Lite 5G with Kirin 820 SoC announced

Xiaomi rolls out April security patch for Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

News

Xiaomi rolls out April security patch for Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Ubisoft sues Apple and Google for selling a Rainbow Six Siege clone

Gaming

Ubisoft sues Apple and Google for selling a Rainbow Six Siege clone

Realme C3, Realme C2 price changed in India

News

Realme C3, Realme C2 price changed in India

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Apple's AR Glasses could launch by mid-2021

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series could get 16GB RAM

Huawei P40 Lite 5G with Kirin 820 SoC announced

Xiaomi rolls out April security patch for Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Realme C3, Realme C2 price changed in India

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple's AR Glasses could launch by mid-2021

News

Apple's AR Glasses could launch by mid-2021
Ubisoft sues Apple and Google for selling a Rainbow Six Siege clone

Gaming

Ubisoft sues Apple and Google for selling a Rainbow Six Siege clone
Vodafone Idea offer voice-enabled mobile recharge option

Telecom

Vodafone Idea offer voice-enabled mobile recharge option
OnePlus wireless earbuds to copy AirPods design

News

OnePlus wireless earbuds to copy AirPods design
China's trade restrictions on US brand could impact Apple

News

China's trade restrictions on US brand could impact Apple

हिंदी समाचार

Moto G8 Power Lite स्मार्टफोन भारत में 21 मई को होगा लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Realme C2 और Realme C3 स्मार्टफोन महंगे हुए, जानें नई कीमत

शाओमी के 4,499 रुपये वाले Mi TWS EarPhones 2 को सस्ते में खरीदने का आखिरी मौका, मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Airtel का नया एनुअल रिचार्ज प्लान, डेली 2GB डाटा के साथ मिलेंगे अनलिमिटेड बेनिफिट्स

बिना खरीदे घर पर ही कर पाएंगे Vivo V19 स्मार्टफोन की अनबॉक्सिंग

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

News

Apple's AR Glasses could launch by mid-2021
News
Apple's AR Glasses could launch by mid-2021
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series could get 16GB RAM

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series could get 16GB RAM
Huawei P40 Lite 5G with Kirin 820 SoC announced

News

Huawei P40 Lite 5G with Kirin 820 SoC announced
Xiaomi rolls out April security patch for Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

News

Xiaomi rolls out April security patch for Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Realme C3, Realme C2 price changed in India

News

Realme C3, Realme C2 price changed in India