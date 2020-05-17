Apple Glasses might come earlier than expected, may launch in 2021

Apple is expected to launch its Glasses in 2021 itself, according to report. Previously it was mentioned the first wearable glass from Apple will be making its way in 2022. But it seems that development has been put on the burner, to prepone its launch date. Also Read - Apple to debut AR glasses as companion to iPhone in Q2 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo

This was mentioned by reliable tipster, Jon Prosser, who tweeted saying, “I can’t believe I’m going against Kuo on this one… but I believe he’s wrong. Apple Glasses are aimed for March-June 2021.” He talked about having seen them already, and mentioned they are sleek. Also Read - Huawei may launch its AR/VR Glasses at IFA 2019; trademark filed

Prosser’s admission contradicts what Ming-Chi Kuo had talked about the Glasses. Kuo pointed out the device complexity was the main reason for shipping date in 2022. The Glasses will be laminated with multiple layers for the perfect AR experience. Also Read - Google Glass could yet make a return

Apple has been steadily building its base to develop the technology that will support AR-based glasses. Few months back, it had applied for patents that will display high-res AR images and mix it with virtual reality. These developments have raised the prospect of Apple launching AR glasses for quite some time.

AR Apple Glasses via ARKit

The company already has ARKit that allows developers to create resources that will work via AR glasses. We’re just hoping Apple’s Glasses pick up better traction than Google’s wearable device.

The Apple AR headset is internally known as N301 with a design similar to a slimmer Oculus Quest. N301 will feature both AR as well as VR features with the help of external cameras. The device will map surroundings including people, furniture, and rooms.

N301 will also feature a high-resolution screen capable of merging the virtual with the real world. The Glasses will also feature lenses that will darken when in use indicating operation.

Reports also noted that the product will be used for gaming, video streaming, and meetings. Both the products mentioned above will feature a new “3D sensor system” for operation. This new sensor will first enter the market with the iPad Pro this year.