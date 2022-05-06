comscore Apple, Google, Microsoft to bring FIDO's passwordless sign-in feature later this year
Apple, Google and Microsoft to allow passwordless sign-ins across all devices

Tech companies, Apple, Google, and Microsoft will offer a unified passwordless way to log in from different platforms and devices.

Untitled design - 2022-05-06T090837.813

Image: Pixabay

On the occasion of World Password Day, May 5, major tech companies including Apple, Google and Microsoft made announcements to encourage passwordless sign-ins across mobile, laptops, and browser platforms in the coming year. This new standard for passwordless authentication is created by FIDO (Fast Identity Online) and the World Wide Web Consortium. Also Read - Microsoft Teams launches three new features to enhance hybrid workstyle

The new standard aims to allow apps, and websites to offer a unified and secure way to log in from different platforms and devices including Android and iOS mobile operating systems; Chrome, Edge, and Safari browsers; and the Windows and macOS desktop environments. Also Read - Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Best deals on iPhone 13, OnePlus 9RT, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and more

Apple, Google, and Microsoft commit to passwordless authentication

According to FIDO Alliance, “Password-only authentication is one of the biggest security problems on the web, and managing so many passwords is cumbersome for consumers, which often leads consumers to reuse the same ones across services. This practice can lead to costly account takeovers, data breaches, and even stolen identities.” Users will soon be able to access their FIDO sign-in credentials, or “passkeys”, across multiple devices, so that they don’t have to re-enroll all accounts. Also Read - Mother's Day Gift Guide: Apple HomePod Mini, Garmin Vívomove Sport smartwatch, Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones and more

For the unversed, Apple, Google and Microsoft already support passwordless authentication, however, they still need to log in to websites and apps on each device, before enabling the passwordless feature.

Passwordless authentication: How does it work

The passwordless authentication process will let users choose the main device for apps, websites and other services. Unlocking your given main device with a password, fingerprint scanner or PIN will allow them to log in to web services without actually having to enter the password every time. A unique cryptographic token called a passkey will be shared between the device and the website that will allow all this to happen.

Password, FIDO, Passwordless

User Experiences with Multi-device FIDO Credentials. Image: FIDO

Hence, you no longer have to memorise hundreds of passwords and without having to worry if it is easily hackable or not. Such passwords are easily guessable at times and are prone to data breaches and cyber-attacks.

The passwordless authentication feature of Apple, Google and Microsoft will be released later this year

  • Published Date: May 6, 2022 9:29 AM IST

