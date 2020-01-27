Cupertino based Apple became one of the fastest-growing brands in India in the fourth quarter of 2019. According to Counterpoint Research, the brand captured 2 percent market share with a year-on-year growth of 41 percent. Further, Apple shipments are set to rebound in India during 2019 with an estimated growth (YoY) of 6 percent on an annual level.

“This is compared to a 43 percent decline it had during 2018, thanks to the price correction of iPhone XR, revamped channel strategy and expansion of local manufacturing in India,” Tarun Pathak, Associate Director, Counterpoint Research, told IANS.

The initial strong demand for the iPhone 11 series likely pulled the brand’s growth. Other strategies like aggressive pricing and promotions also helped the brand. “The EMI along with cashback offers on iPhone 11 series especially iPhone 11 did well during the important festive launch,” Pathak added.

Moreover, Apple had a fast roll-out in India ahead of the festive season. This led to strong initial shipments. Further, the price cut on the iPhone XR immediately made it the best-selling iPhone within Apple portfolio for two successive quarters (Q2 2019, and Q3 2019).

Apple’s range of products in India

Apple is selling almost all products pretty quickly. This includes iPhones, Apple Watch, Mac desktops and AirPods Pro. Even the Apple TV community in India continues to grow. The brand’s rise lies in a better understanding of a market that requires unique customer strategies and mind games, not seen in other, more evolved smartphone territories.

“Apple still continues to be an aspirational brand in India and the success of the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 indicates that Apple can grow faster in India provided with the right channel and pricing strategy in place,” said Pathak.

The iPhone XR is currently manufactured in Sriperumbudur, Chennai. This is where the brand’s supplier Foxconn’s facility is. Meanwhile, the iPhone 7 and 6S are being assembled in Bengaluru. This is where the company’s other supplier Wistron’s facility is.

(With inputs from IANS)

