Apple has just received a patent for a patent for a foldable device and here's what it might look like

Apple has just received a patent for a patent for a foldable device

The newest trend in the smartphone market is the the foldable smartphone which as cool as it sounds, is difficult to make. And Apple has just been granted a patent for a foldable device which could indicate that we could be getting such a smartphone soon.

  Published: May 30, 2019 3:37 PM IST
The newest trend that we have noticed in the smartphone world are the foldable smartphones and we have seen Samsung and Huawei’s visions of the trend already. And moving ahead with its foldable own smartphone ambition, Apple has managed to win a patent for a foldable screen which could be featured on a future version of the iPhones and other devices. According to a CNN report, the patent was granted by the US Patent and Trademark Office, and it happens to describe an electronic device that has an inward folding display and cover that are flexible or bendable.

Now a new report from Patently Apple has revealed the patent blueprints which shows that the design will be inward folding, which is similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The images also show that the device might come with a display layer and a protective cover layer on top which would be designed in a manner that would let it bend around the flexible areas. The protective layer will apparently be made from ceramic material like glass, sapphire or zirconia.

Apple has also been granted a second patent which is for a Smart Keyboard Folio. The patent blueprint diagram shows that it will feature a trackpad on one side while having a keyboard and Apple Pencil-enabled touch area on the other. According to rumors Apple is set to release its first foldable smartphone in 2022.

Apple filed the application for the patent in January 2018 and these are among a series of patent applications that Apple has made around foldable displays. This isn’t the first time that Apple filed patents for a flexible display and it has done so in the past with touch sensors and portions that open and close like a book, as well as a flexible iPhone that could be folded in half and grip a person’s clothes.

Even though the patent has been filed and approved, it does not mean that this will be a real smartphone. Several companies which includes Apple, often patent ideas that never come to fruition. Samsung’s fate with the foldable smartphone has not been the best since reviewers complained that $2,000-worth Samsung Fold — that opens up into a tablet — started breaking and facing display issues in just few days of use.

  Published Date: May 30, 2019 3:37 PM IST

