The Apple AirPods TWS earbuds were launched back in October 2019 and the company is expected to launch the successor to AirPods in the first quarter of 2021.

However, it seems that Apple has an early surprise for its fans as it has launched a limited edition of the AirPods Pro in the Chinese market ahead of the launch of the AirPods Pro 2, GizmoChina reported.

What do the new AirPods offer?

In terms of the design and features, the new AirPods Pro Limited Edition come with active noise cancellation and an in-ear design similar to the original AirPods. The limited-edition AirPods come with ’emojis of the year’ on the charging case as well as on the box. Also Read - Apple to reportedly launch a 12 core Apple Silicon powered Mac in March

The company has not fiddled with the design and overall features and everything else remains the same as the standard AirPods that are available in the market. The limited-edition AirPods are being sold for 1,999 yuan in China which is roughly Rs 22,675 rupees.

AirPods Pro limited edition features

Feature-wise, the new AirPods Pro come with software-backed dual microphones that adapt continuously to the ambient sound and accordingly boost the voice of the user. It also comes with an Adaptive equalizer that automatically tunes low and mid-range audio frequencies based on the ear canal of each individual. This ensures that you get a rich and immersive audio experience with the device.

It also comes with a Transparency Mode that deactivated the noise cancellation so that users are able to hear the ambient sounds while listening to music. Running the AirPods is the company’s H1 chip that not only helps boost the performance but also helps deliver up to a company claimed 5 hours of battery life.

In India, you can buy the AirPods Pro at a retail price of Rs 20,999 from various retail outlets and you can even buy it from the official Apple Store although prices may vary.