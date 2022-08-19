comscore Using VPN on your iPhone? An iOS bug could be leaking all your data
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Hasnt Patch Bug That Leaked User Data While Using Vpn Report
News

Apple hasn’t patch bug that leaked user data while using VPN: Report

News

As per a report, an unpatched vulnerability leads VPN apps on iOS not to fully route all network traffic through the VPN tunnel and leak sensitive user data.

iphonescreen

Apple, earlier this week, released iOS 15.6.1 update on all supported iPhones. This update fixes two zero-day vulnerabilities, which the company knows has been exploited in the wild by hackers. While the first bug affects iOS’ kernel and it could give hackers complete access to the targeted iPhone, the second vulnerability could enable hackers to execute any code on the targeted device if the user open a maliciously website on Safari. While Apple has fixed both the bugs, there is another bug that has remained unpatched for almost two year. Also Read - Apple adds 'Top Subscriber Shows', 'Top Subscriber Channels' charts for podcasts

Security researcher Michael Horowitz in a blog post has claimed that an unpatched vulnerability leads VPN apps on iOS not to fully route all network traffic through the VPN tunnel and leak sensitive user data. He also says that this vulnerability isn’t new. It was first disclosed to Apple by ProtonVPN back in 2020. Apple, however, hasn’t patched the vulnerability so far. Also Read - After iPhone 14, Apple to launch redesigned entry-level iPad: Report

The security researcher says that at first, the VPN apps appear to work fine. “The iOS device gets a new public IP address and new DNS servers. Data is sent to the VPN server. But, over time, a detailed inspection of data leaving the iOS device shows that the VPN tunnel leaks. Data leaves the iOS device outside of the VPN tunnel,” he wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Apple releases iOS 15.6.1, iPadOS 15.6.1 with fixes to two zero-day vulnerabilities

This is not a classic/legacy DNS leak, it is a data leak. I confirmed this using multiple types of VPN and software from multiple VPN providers,” he added.

For the unversed, once users switch to a VPN connection a ‘tunnel’ is established and all data coming and going from the VPN-connected device is supposed to go through the VPN. However, owning to bug in Apple’s mobile OS, some of the data is leaked outside that tunnel.

Proton VPN that first discovered this bug dubbed as ‘VPN bypass vulnerability’, says that this bug could result in users’ data being exposed if the affected connections are not encrypted themselves. “The more common problem is IP leaks. An attacker could see the users’ IP address and the IP address of the servers they’re connecting to. Additionally, the server you connect to would be able to see your true IP address rather than that of the VPN server,” the company wrote in the blog post.

What is concerning is that even the the vulnerability remains unpatched even in the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system, that is, iOS 15.6.

The researcher says that he has notified Apple about this bug and that the company hasn’t responded on the matter yet.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 19, 2022 5:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 spotted testing in India: Watch video
automobile
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 spotted testing in India: Watch video
How to scan documents on Android phone using Google Drive

How To

How to scan documents on Android phone using Google Drive

Maruti Suzuki Swift to WagonR: Discounts of up to Rs 49,000 on select Maruti cars

automobile

Maruti Suzuki Swift to WagonR: Discounts of up to Rs 49,000 on select Maruti cars

Xbox Game Pass for PC brings Quake 4, Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, more in August

Gaming

Xbox Game Pass for PC brings Quake 4, Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, more in August

These apps support Android 13 s new media player

Apps

These apps support Android 13 s new media player

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Using VPN on your iPhone? An iOS bug could be leaking all your data

Xiaomi's ongoing probe might adversely affect its operating results or cash flows

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 spotted testing in India: Watch video

Maruti Suzuki Swift to WagonR: Discounts of up to Rs 49,000 on select Maruti cars

Xbox Game Pass for PC brings Quake 4, Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, more in August

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple September Event 2022 Launch Date Revealed, Watch this video to know More

News

Apple September Event 2022 Launch Date Revealed, Watch this video to know More
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users can now recover deleted messages

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users can now recover deleted messages
From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000

Features

From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000
Android 13 Rolled Out For Some Smartphones, Check Out the Video to know more

News

Android 13 Rolled Out For Some Smartphones, Check Out the Video to know more

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999