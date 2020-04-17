Apple headphones to feature interchangeable attachments

Technology giant Apple seems to be working on its in-house over-ear wireless headphones. The company plans to enter the headphone segment and compete with the likes of Bose, Sony, and more. Similar to other rumored products, the company has not shared anything regarding the anticipated product. In addition, a new report has surfaced online sharing some additional information about the upcoming product. As per the report, it looks like the Apple wireless headphones will likely feature interchangeable parts. This means that they can swap parts in and out according to their needs. Let’s check out the details about the upcoming product here. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE (2020) full India prices revealed on official website: Check details

Apple high-end headphone details

According to a report from Bloomberg, the company is likely developing two variants of wireless headphones. The first will feature premium "leather-like fabrics" and the second will be "fitness-focused" with "lighter, breathable materials." As per the report, the prototypes of the headphones provide a "retro look" along with oval-shaped ear cups. These ear cups can swivel and the headphone is connected through thin metal arms. Unlike some of the competition, these metal arms start from the top of the ear cups instead of the sides. The company will also use magnets to create user-replaceable headband padding and ear pads. It is clear that Apple is not the first to make such a headphone with interchangeable components.

However, the design description that we see above makes these Apple wireless headphones more modular. It is also likely that users can convert the headphones as per their needs. This likely means the ability to switch to and fro between high-quality comfort-focused to fitness-focused headphones.

The company will likely add the effortless wireless-pairing, and noise cancellation technology. We have already seen a glimpse of both these technologies in the somewhat recent AirPods Pro. The report also noted that the headphones will come with Siri support for voice controls and integrated touch controls. Apple has been working on the headphones since 2018 and has pushed back the launch twice. In fact, the product may face yet another delay due to the global pandemic coronavirus.